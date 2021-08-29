Two title fights made official for UFC 268 including Rose Namajunas vs Weili Zhang 2

Two title fights are now official for November’s UFC 268 event, including a women’s strawweight rematch between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang.

Namajunas (10-4 MMA) and Zhang (21-2 MMA) originally collided at April’s UFC 261 event, with ‘Thug Rose’ walking away a nasty first round finish (see that here).

Prior to the setback, Weili Zhang had put together a staggering 21-fight win streak which included a TKO victory over Jessica Andrade.

Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas will enter UFC 268 sporting a two-fight winning streak. Prior to dethroning Zhang in April, ‘Thug Rose’ had avenged her previous loss to Jessica Andrade by earning a split-decision win at UFC 251.

In addition to Namajunas vs. Zhang 2, the November 6 event will be headlined by a welterweight title fight rematch featuring reigning champion Kamaru Usman taking on bitter rival Colby Covington.

Usman and Covington originally clashed at UFC 245, where their thrilling war ended in a fifth round TKO victory for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

Since then Covington has competed on one occasion, scoring a TKO victory over former division champion Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman (19-1 MMA) has gone on to defend his title on three occasions since defeating ‘Chaos’ at UFC 245. In his most recent effort the Nigerian champion scored a brutal knockout win over Jorge Masvidal.

In addition to Namajunas vs. Zhang 2 and Covington vs. Usman 2, UFC 268 is also set to feature the following big fights.

Lightweight bout: Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje

Middleweight bout: Luke Rockhold vs. Sean Strickland

Bantamweight bout: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the two title fight rematches this November at UFC 268 in MSG?