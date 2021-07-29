UFC Vegas 32 medical suspensions: TJ Dillashaw and Adrian Yanez facing potential 6-month sits

TJ Dillashaw and Adrian Yanez are both facing the possibility of six-month medical suspensions after UFC Vegas 32.

We saw a series of entertaining fights take place last weekend in Las Vegas with TJ Dillashaw‘s win over Cory Sandhagen being the biggest headline of them all. The former UFC bantamweight champion fought through adversity and just about managed to overcome Sandhagen, cementing himself as a real contender at the top of the division.

However, as per MMA Fighting, he’s been handed a medical suspension that could delay his return to the Octagon – which is also true for Adrian Yanez, the young superstar who beat Randy Costa at the event.

“T.J. Dillashaw: Must have a left knee MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until Jan, 21, 2022. Minimum suspension no contest until Sept. 8, no contact Aug. 24 for left eyebrow laceration

Cory Sandhagen: Suspended until Aug. 24, no contact until Aug. 15

Raulian Paiva: Suspended until Sept. 8, no contact until Aug. 24 for nose and left eye lacerations

Kyler Phillips: Suspended until Sept. 8, no contact until Aug. 24

Darren Elkins: Suspended until Sept. 8, no contact until Aug. 24 for forehead laceration

Darrick Minner: Suspended until Aug. 24, no contact until Aug. 15

Miranda Maverick: Suspended until Aug. 24, no contact until Aug. 15

Adrian Yanez: Must have nasal bones X-ray. If positive must have ENT doctor clearance or no contest until Jan. 21, 2022. Minimum suspension no contest until Aug. 24, no contact until Aug. 15 for nasal bridge laceration Randy Costa: Suspended until Sept. 8, no contact until Aug. 24 Punahale Soriano: Suspended until Aug. 24, no contact until Aug. 15 Ian Heinisch: Suspended until Sept. 8, no contact until Aug. 24 for left eyebrow laceration Jordan Williams: Suspended until Aug. 24, no contact until Aug. 15 for left eyelid laceration Julio Arce: Suspended until Aug. 24, no contact until Aug. 15 for right upper cheek laceration Andre Ewell: Suspended until Aug. 24, no contact until Aug. 15 Elise Reed: Suspended until Sept. 8, no contact until Aug. 24 Hannah Goldy: Suspended until Aug. 24, no contact until Aug. 15 for left eye contusion” Will TJ Dillashaw be a UFC champion again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!