UFC Vegas 23 Results: Daniel Rodriquez defeats Mike Perry

A welterweight bout between Mike Perry and Daniel Rodriguez kicks off today’s UFC Vegas 23 main card from Las Vegas.

Perry (14-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means in November. Prior to that setback, ‘Platinum‘ was coming off of a decision victory over Mickey Gall.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (13-2 MMA) will enter today’s UFC Vegas 23 fight with Mike Perry in hopes of rebounding from his recent loss to Nicolas Dalby at UFC 255. That defeat snapped a nine-fight winning streak for ‘D-Rod’.

Round one of this UFC Vegas 23 main card welterweight bout begins and Perry get things started with a low kick. He leaps into the pocket with a right hook and then another kick. Rodriguez responds with a jab and then a low kick of his own. Both fighters seem happy to stand and trade early. Mike Perry with a good low kick. He may have a broken nose though due to that earlier jab from ‘D-Rod’. Rodriguez lands a big combination. That appeared to stun ‘Platinum’. Mike Perry circles out and then throws a high kick which is blocked. Daniel Rodriguez lands another crisp combination. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Another good low kick from Rodriguez. Perry shoots in and scores a much needed takedown. He immediately moves to half guard but ‘D-Rod’ quickly scrambles back to full guard position. Mike Perry land some short strikes from top position before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Daniel Rodriguez quickly comes forward while working his jab. He lands a good low kick. Mike Perry answers with a hard kick to the body. ‘D-Rod’ continues to land his jab at will here. Perry shoots in and scores another takedown. This time Rodriguez is able to quickly scramble back up to his feet. The fighters begin trading shots but it is ‘D-Rod’ getting the better of these exchanges. Perry’s face is a mess now. Just over thirty seconds remain. ‘Platinum’ needs to go for a takedown here. He shoots in but is only able to press Rodriguez against the cage. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Daniel Rodriguez continues to pepper Mike Perry on the feet. ‘Platinum’ needs to get this fight to the ground in a bad way. Unfortunately for Perry fans, he was unable to do and wound up losing a lopsided unanimous decision.

Official UFC Vegas 23 Result: Daniel Rodriguez def. Mike Perry by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

