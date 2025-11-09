UFC Vegas 111 Results: Gabriel Bonfim KO’s Randy Brown (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 results, including the welterweight main event between Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown.

Bonfim (19-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a 3-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of split decision over Stephen Thompson this past July. Prior to that triumph, ‘Marretinha’ had submitted Khaos Williams in a performance of the night effort back in February.

Meanwhile, Randy Brown (20-7 MMA) was last seen in action at April’s UFC Kansas City event, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Nicolas Dalby (see that here). Prior to that win, ‘Rude Boy’ was coming off a split decision loss to Bryan Battle at UFC 310 in December of 2024.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 111 main event begins and Gabriel Bonfim comes forward with early pressure. Randy Brown keeps him at bay with a jab and then a side kick. A nice low kick from Bonfim. ‘Rude Boy’ answers with one of his own. A good jab and then a pair of low kicks from ‘Marretinha’. Brown looking to find his rhythm. Bonfim continues to fire away at the lead leg of the American. Another good low kick sends Brown down to a knee momentarily. Randy with a pair of jabs. Bonfim replies with another hard low kick. Both men with some big hooks in the pocket. Gabriel Bonfim with a knee up the middle on the break. Another low kick and now Randy Brown has switched stances. Another trade of low kicks in the center. Bonfim with a high kick that landed pretty flush. Brown seems ok and fires off a jab. A nice 1-2 from ‘Rude Boy’. Bonfim with another low kick. Under a minute remains now. Bonfim with another low kick and then a hook. Brown trying to keep the distance and avoid those low kicks. He tries a flying knee but manages to land an eye poke on Gabriel in the process. We restart and Randy Brown lands a nice left hook. The horn sounds to end the opening five minutes.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 111 main event begins and Gabriel Bonfim comes forward with a nice 1-2. Both men with good hooks in the pocket. Bonfim continues to pressure. Randy Brown with a front kick to the body and then a low kick. A nice right hook and then a body shot from ‘Rude Boy’. Bonfim with a big right hand over the top. He follows that up with a pair of low kicks. A huge knee up the middle sends Brown flying to the canvas. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 111 Results: Gabriel Bonfim def. Randy Brown via KO (knee) at 1:40 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Bonfim fight next following his stoppage victory over Brown this evening in Las Vegas?