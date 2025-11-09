Pros react after Gabriel Bonfim KO’s Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 111: “Bad stoppage”

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 event was headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Gabriel Bonfim taking on Randy Brown.

Bonfim (19-1 MMA) entered the contest sporting a 3-fight winning streak, his most previous victory coming by way of split decision over Stephen Thompson this past July. Prior to that triumph, ‘Marretinha’ had submitted Khaos Williams in a performance of the night effort back in February of this year.

Meanwhile, Randy Brown (20-7 MMA) was most previously seen in action at April’s UFC Kansas City event, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Nicolas Dalby (see that here). Prior to that win, ‘Rude Boy’ was coming off a split decision loss to Bryan Battle at UFC 310 in December of 2024.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 main event proved to be another impressive showing for Gabriel Bonfim. After unloading 19 heavy low kicks on Randy Brown in the opening round, ‘Marretinha’ proceeded to finish the fight with a huge knee at the 1:40 mark of round two. The perfectly timed strike sent Brown crashing to the canvas, but some fans and fighters were not overly impressed with the referee’s decision to immediately stop the fight. Regardless, Bonfim is definitely a fighter to watch at welterweight.

Official UFC Vegas 111 Results: Gabriel Bonfim def. Randy Brown via KO (knee) at 1:40 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Bonfim vs. Brown’ below:

10-9 Bonfim Those leg kicks have done a number on Brown thus far — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 9, 2025

Bad stoppage — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 9, 2025

Bonfim catches Brown with a beautiful knee up the middle to finish Brown A bit of an early stoppage. Looked like Brown was out on the way down and came back when his head hit the canvas. For a main event, I would have liked to see Brown have the chance to show something there. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 9, 2025

"I'm going to retire him."@GabrielBonfi wants to meet Colby Covington in the Octagon next 👀 #UFCVegas111 pic.twitter.com/d2kL7tbCzz — UFC (@ufc) November 9, 2025

