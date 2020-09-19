UFC Vegas 11: ‘Covington vs. Woodley’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley.

The former UFC welterweight champion, Woodley (19-5-1 MMA), will enter tonight’s grudge match with Covington looking to rebound from a two-fight losing streak. In his most recent efforts ‘The Chosen One’ suffered unanimous decision losses to Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington (15 -2 MMA) was most recently seen in action at UFC Newark in August of 2019, where he scored a lopsided decision victory over Robbie Lawler. Prior to his win over ‘Ruthless’, the former interim welterweight title holder in ‘Chaos’ was coming off a TKO loss to reigning 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 11: ‘Covington vs Woodley’ event is co-headlined by another intriguing welterweight showdown as Donald Cerrone squares off with Niko Price.

Cerrone (36-15 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout with Price looking to snap a three-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision setback to Anthony Pettis. Prior to his loss to ‘Showtime’, ‘Cowboy’ had suffered a rather humiliating loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

As for Niko Price (14-4 MMA), ‘The Hybrid’ will enter UFC Vegas 11 looking to rebound from a TKO loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 249. Prior to the setback, Price was coming off a knockout victory over James Vick which occurred in October of 2019.

Also featured on tonight’s fight card is a middleweight contest between rising star Khamzat Chimaev and seasoned veteran Gerald Meerschaert.

Chimaev will be looking to extend his undefeated record to 9-0 with a victory over Meerschaert this evening. The Swedish prospect is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Rhys McKee in his most recent effort this past July.

As for Gerald Meerschaert (31-13 MMA), the Wisconsin native suffered a TKO setback to Ian Heinisch in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 250. Prior to the loss, Meerschaert was coming off a sensational submission win over Deron Winn at UFC 248.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, tonight’s UFC Vegas 11: ‘Covington vs. Woodley’ event also features the returns of fan favorites Johnny Walker and Mackenzie Dern.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 Results and Highlights below:

UFC Vegas 11: ‘Covington vs Woodley’ Main Card (8pm EST on ESPN)

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley –

Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price –

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert –

Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann –

Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos –

Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart –

UFC Vegas 11: ‘Covington vs Woodley’ Prelims (6pm EST on ESPN+)

David Dvorak vs. Jordan Espinosa –

Mirsad Bektic vs. Damon Jackson –

Mara Romero Borella vs. Mayra Bueno Silva –

Sarah Alpar vs. Jessica-Rose Clark –

UFC Vegas 11: ‘Covington vs Woodley’ Early Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Journey Newson vs. Randy Costa – Costa def Newson via KO at :41 of Round 1

Andre Ewell vs. Irwin Rivera – Ewell def. Rivera by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

TJ Laramie vs. Darrick Minner –

Tyson Nam vs. Jerome Rivera – Nam def. Rivera via TKO (punches) at 0:34 of Round 2

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 19, 2020