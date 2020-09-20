UFC Vegas 11 Results: Johnny Walker KO’s Ryan Spann (Video)

A light heavyweight bout between division standouts Johnny Walker and Ryan Spann takes place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 main card.

Walker (17-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s event looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. In his most recent Octagon appearance in March, the Brazilian suffered a unanimous decision setback to Nikita Krylov. Prior to that loss, Walker had dropped a TKO loss to Corey Anderson at UFC 244.

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (18-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event sporting an impressive eight-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Sam Alvey at UFC 249. The former Dana White Contender Series standout has gone 4-0 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2018.

Round one begins and Walker lands a low kick but Spann lands a counter left. Ryan scores a trip and briefly takes him down but Johnny is quickly back up. Spann still has him pinned against the cage and words in some short punches. He switches to knees. Walker breaks free and looks to land a leaping strike but Spann slips him with a right hand and drops. Ryan Spann looking for the finish but Walker scrambles and escapes. Spann is still on him looking for a takedown. Huge elbows from Johnny Walker. Spann is out cold. This one is over. Wow!

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Johnny Walker def. Ryan Spann via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Walker fight next following his KO victory over Spann this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 19, 2020