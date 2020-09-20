UFC Vegas 11 Results: Mackenzie Dern finishes Randa Markos in Round 1 (Video)

A women’s strawweight bout featuring Mackenzie Dern taking on Randa Markos takes place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 main card.

Dern (8-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a sensational submission victory over Hannah Cifers this past May. The 27-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu standout has gone 3-1 since joining the promotional ranks in 2018.

Meanwhile, Randa Markos (10-8-1 MMA) was last seen in action this past March where she suffered a lopsided loss to Amanda Ribas. Prior to the setback, the Canadian was coming off a split decision victory over Ashley Yoder at October’s event in Singapore.

Round one of the Mackenzie Dern vs Randa Markos match-up begins and the Canadian gets off a combination as Dern swings a misses with a kick. The fight hits the ground and Mackenzie locks Markos up early. She is looking for a triangle choke. She switches to an armbar and keeps the triangle threat in place. Markos fires off some body shots. Derns scramles and takes top postion. She immediately cuts through to mount. Randa gets back to half guard but that doesn’t last long. Mackenzie Dern is back in full mount. She works in some short elbows. The transitions to a beautiful armbar. Markos is in big trouble. Dern slams her with hammer fists, cranks the armbar and earns the submission win.

Mackenzie Dern submits Randa Markos pic.twitter.com/iG7hgOZ1FV — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 20, 2020

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Mackenzie Dern def. Randa Markos via submission in Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 19, 2020