UFC Vegas 104 Bonus Report: Priscila Cachoeira one of four POTN winners

The Octagon returned to the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 event, and 4 fighters including Priscila Cachoeira wound up walking away with performance bonuses.

Tonight’s fight card was headlined by a middleweight rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze. The bout resulted in a hard fought back and forth twenty-five-minute affair. Marvin Vettori appeared to get off to a strong start, but it was the forward pressure and volume of Roman Dolidze that proved to be the difference throughout rounds 2-5. The Georgian landed a plethora of significant strikes and was able to keep ‘The Italian Dream’ on his backfoot for the majority of the final 20 minutes. After five rounds of action, Dolidze was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision victory.

UFC Vegas 104 was co-headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Chidi Njokuani taking on Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. The bout proved to be another impressive showing for Chidi, who used his front kicks and range to overwhelm Dos Santos on route to a second round TKO victory. Njokuani dropped Dos Santos with a knee in round two and quickly proceeded to finish him off with ground and pound (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Carlos Vera earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Josias Musasa (see that here).

Performance of the night: Priscila Cachoeira pocketed an extra $50k for her first-round knockout victory over Josiane Nunes (see that here).

Performance of the night: Andre Lima earned an extra $50k for his third-round submission victory over Daniel Barez (see that here).

Performance of the night: Carli Judice pocketed an extra $50k for her first-round TKO victory over Yuneisy Duben (see that here).

