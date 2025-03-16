UFC Vegas 104 Results: Chidi Njokuani stops Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (Video)

By Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 results, including the co-main event between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Chidi Njokuani.

Chidi Njokuani, UFC Vegas 104, Results, UFC

Njokuani (25-10 MMA) enters the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his latest victory being a unanimous decision win over Jared Gooden this past October. Prior to those triumphs, the 36-year-old was one a 3-fight losing skid.

Meanwhile, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (25-9-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past November, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Zach Scroggin. ‘Capoeira’ has gone 3-1-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 104 co-main event begins and Chidi Njokuani throws a front kick to the body to get things started. He lands a low kick. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos looks to respond but his kick misses. Another teap kick to the body from Chidi. He continues to work those and batter the mid-section of the Brazilian. Another good kick to the body. And another. A third kick is thrown but this one connects low and the referee steps in. Dos Santos with a right over the top upon restart. Chidi Njokuani eats a right hand and briefly goes down. He pops back up to his feet and continues to chip away with front kicks. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos catches a kick and uses that to score a takedown. Chidi pops right back up but now Dos Santos is on his back. Elizeu with some good knees to the thigh. One minute remains in the opening round. The fighters break free from the cage. More kicks from Njokuani to close out round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 104 co-main event begins and Chidi Njokuani comes forward and lands a pair of front kicks. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos just misses with a counter left hook. Another good kick lands for Chidi. The Brazilian answers with a solid inside low kick. Another hard kick to the body from Njokuani. ‘Capoeira’ returns fire with a 1-2 but then eats an accidental eye poke. We restart and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos continues to struggle to find his range and close the distance. Two good body kicks connect for Chidi. Dos Santos answers with one of his own. He leaps in with a flurry but eats a knee and goes down. Big ground and pound from Chidi Njokuani and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 104 Results: Chidi Njokuani def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Njokuani fight next following his stoppage victory over Dos Santos this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chidi Njokuani Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos UFC

Related

Waldo Cortes-Acosta, UFC Vegas 104, Results, UFC, Ryan Spann

UFC Vegas 104 Results: Waldo Cortes-Acosta KO's Ryan Spann (Video)

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025
UFC Vegas 104, Results, Marvin Vettori, Roman Dolidze, UFC
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 104: 'Vettori vs. Dolidze 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025

The Octagon is back in the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2.

Kurt Holobaugh
UFC

Kurt Holobaugh expecting a "wild fight" against Alexander Hernandez at UFC Vegas 104: "It's going to be fun"

Cole Shelton - March 14, 2025

Kurt Holobaugh is eager to fight Alexander Hernandez at UFC Vegas 104 on Saturday.

Diego Lopes, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Diego Lopes expects Ilia Topuria to do well at lightweight, still hopes they can end up fighting

Cole Shelton - March 14, 2025

Diego Lopes is confident Ilia Topuria will do well at lightweight.

Mike Perry, Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

Robbie Lawler provides retirement update amid rumors of BKFC fight against Mike Perry: "Never say never"

Josh Evanoff - March 14, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler isn’t saying never on a BKFC fight against Mike Perry.

Nick Diaz

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller offers health update on former rival Nick Diaz: "He's getting it together"

Josh Evanoff - March 14, 2025
Jon Anik
Mauricio Ruffy

Jon Anik thinks one UFC fighter has serious potential to become breakout star

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 14, 2025

One rising UFC lightweight has caught the attention of Jon Anik.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan expects Ilia Topuria to challenge Islam Makhachev for UFC lightweight title next

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 14, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan believes the next UFC lightweight title challenger will be Ilia Topuria.

Marvin Vettori UFC weigh in
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 104 weigh-in results: Good news for Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 14, 2025

The UFC Vegas 104 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and there were three scale fails.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira's coaches believe he defeated Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Harry Kettle - March 14, 2025

UFC star Alex Pereira’s coaches are of the belief that he should’ve had his hand raised against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.