UFC Vegas 104 Results: Chidi Njokuani stops Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 results, including the co-main event between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Chidi Njokuani.

Njokuani (25-10 MMA) enters the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his latest victory being a unanimous decision win over Jared Gooden this past October. Prior to those triumphs, the 36-year-old was one a 3-fight losing skid.

Meanwhile, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (25-9-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past November, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Zach Scroggin. ‘Capoeira’ has gone 3-1-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 104 co-main event begins and Chidi Njokuani throws a front kick to the body to get things started. He lands a low kick. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos looks to respond but his kick misses. Another teap kick to the body from Chidi. He continues to work those and batter the mid-section of the Brazilian. Another good kick to the body. And another. A third kick is thrown but this one connects low and the referee steps in. Dos Santos with a right over the top upon restart. Chidi Njokuani eats a right hand and briefly goes down. He pops back up to his feet and continues to chip away with front kicks. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos catches a kick and uses that to score a takedown. Chidi pops right back up but now Dos Santos is on his back. Elizeu with some good knees to the thigh. One minute remains in the opening round. The fighters break free from the cage. More kicks from Njokuani to close out round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 104 co-main event begins and Chidi Njokuani comes forward and lands a pair of front kicks. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos just misses with a counter left hook. Another good kick lands for Chidi. The Brazilian answers with a solid inside low kick. Another hard kick to the body from Njokuani. ‘Capoeira’ returns fire with a 1-2 but then eats an accidental eye poke. We restart and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos continues to struggle to find his range and close the distance. Two good body kicks connect for Chidi. Dos Santos answers with one of his own. He leaps in with a flurry but eats a knee and goes down. Big ground and pound from Chidi Njokuani and this one is all over! WOW!

CHIDI BANG BANG 💥@ChidiBangNjoku gets his 3rd victory in a row via TKO at #UFCVegas104! pic.twitter.com/ACxxfN7Rxz — UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2025

Official UFC Vegas 104 Results: Chidi Njokuani def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Njokuani fight next following his stoppage victory over Dos Santos this evening in Sin City?