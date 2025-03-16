Pros react after Roman Dolidze defeats Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 104

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 event was headlined by a middleweight rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze.

Vettori and Dolidze had originally collided two years ago at UFC 286 in London, with the Italian emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Marvin Vettori (19-8-1 MMA) had only fought once since that win, where he suffered a unanimous loss to Jared Cannonier in June of 2023.

Meanwhile, Roman Dolidze (15-3 MMA) had gone 2-1 since dropping that previous decision to Vettori. ‘The Caucasian’ was coming off wins over Anthony Smith and Kevin Holland in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 main event resulted in a hard fought back and forth twenty-five-minute affair. Marvin Vettori appeared to get off to a strong start, but it was the forward pressure and volume of Roman Dolidze that proved to be the difference throughout rounds 2-5. The Georgian landed a plethora of significant strikes and was able to keep ‘The Italian Dream’ on his backfoot for the majority of the final 20 minutes. After five rounds of action, Dolidze was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 104 Results: Roman Dolidze def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Vettori vs. Dolidze 2’ below:

Will Roman Dolidze become the first man to finish Marvin Vettori in the octagon? #UFCVegas104 🤔👀 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 16, 2025

Vettori vs Dolidze main event rematch is nex! This matchup should show who made improvements most, who wants it most at this point of career, and who made the most adjustments

after the adversity they have both faced in the division since their last meeting. #UFCVegas104 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) March 16, 2025

Marvin vettori is probably the smartest fighter ever , right after Tito Ortiz. He just forgot his cup 👏 — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 16, 2025

Prediction:

1st rnd tko W: Vettori — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) March 16, 2025

10-9 Vettori. Close round but Dolidze needs to change levels to make Vettori respect the takedown threat! This will open up his striking #UFCVegas104 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 16, 2025

Give Dolidze like 8 more warnings 💯 #UFCVegas104 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 16, 2025

19-19. Very competitive so far. One of these fighters needs to take a big risk in order to gain momentum and possibly finish the fight #UFCVegas104 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 16, 2025

29-28 Vettori. Dolidze is overly reliant on his right hook. He needs to keep firing the low kick and look to mix in some wrestling to get back on track #UFCVegas104 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 16, 2025

All tied up headed into the final round. Hey Dom 💋 #UFCVegas104 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 16, 2025

Very even scrap but I have Dolidze up on the score cards. Finishing this round strong should seal the win for the Georgian powerhouse #UFCVegas104 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 16, 2025

Post fight reactions to Roman Dolidze defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 104:

48-47 Dolidze. Great display of improvement and resilience by Roman Dolidze. Top 10! #UFCVegas104 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 16, 2025

Marvin Vettori few years ago . He is A special guy pic.twitter.com/kfqaxkQlvu — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 16, 2025

