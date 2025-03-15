UFC Vegas 104: ‘Vettori vs. Dolidze 2’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - March 15, 2025

The Octagon is back in the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2.

Vettori and Dolidze originally collided at UFC 286 two years ago in London, with the Italian emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Marvin Vettori (19-7-1 MMA) has only fought once since that win, suffering a unanimous loss to Jared Cannonier in June of 2023.

Meanwhile, Roman Dolidze (14-3 MMA) has gone 2-1 since dropping that previous decision to Vettori. ‘The Caucasian’ is coming off wins over Anthony Smith and Kevin Holland in his most recent Octagon appearances.

UFC Vegas 104 is co-headlined by a welterweight bout between Chidi Njokuani and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Njokuani (24-10 MMA) enters the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his latest victory being a unanimous decision win over Jared Gooden this past October. Prior to those triumphs, the 36-year-old was one a 3-fight losing skid.

Meanwhile, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (25-8-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past November, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Zach Scroggin. ‘Capoeira’ has gone 3-1-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 104 Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Roman Dolidze (186) –

Chidi Njokuani (172.25)* vs. Elizeu Zaleski (171) –

Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) –

Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Cody Gibson (136) –

Diyar Nurgozhay (210.5)* vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205.5) –

Seung Woo Choi (146) vs. Kevin Vallejos (145.5) –

UFC Vegas 104 Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (261.5) vs. Ryan Spann (249) – Cortes-Acosta def. Spann via KO (left hook and GNP) at 4:48 of Round 2

SuYoung You (136) vs. A.J. Cunningham (136) – You def. Cunningham by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Carlos Vera (136) vs. Josias Musasa (136.5)* – Vera def. Musasa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:16 of Round 1

Stephanie Luciano (116) vs. Sam Hughes (116) – Hughes def. Luciano by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-27)

Daniel Barez (126) vs. Andre Lima (126) – Lima def. Barez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:05 of Round 3

Josiane Nunes (136) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (135) – Cachoeira def. Nunes via KO (punch) at 2:46 of Round 1

Yuneisy Duben (125.5) vs. Carli Judice (125) – Judice def. Duben via TKO (head kick and punches) at 1:40 of Round 1

Who are you picking to win tonight’s rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze?

