UFC Vancouver weigh-in results: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen is official

The UFC Vancouver weigh-ins have wrapped up and all 26 fighters on the card were on point.

There wasn’t a single miss during the weigh-ins ahead of Saturday’s event. Headliners Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen both hit the 186-pound mark, making use of the one pound allowance for a non-title bout.

Co-headliners Kevin Holland and Mike Malott also made their contracted weights. Holland stepped off the scale weighing in at 170.5 pounds. Malott’s weight was 171 pounds.

The highly anticipated bantamweight clash between Marlon “Chito” Vera and Aiemann Zahabi has also been made official. Vera’s scale read 136 pounds, while Zahabi was just half a pound under his opponent.

Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC Vancouver weigh-in results.

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Reinier de Ridder (186) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Mike Malott (171)

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135.5)

Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)

Cody Gibson (136) vs. Aoriqileng (135.5)

Kyle Nelson (155.5) vs. Matt Frevola (155)

Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Charles Jourdain (135.5) vs. Davey Grant (136)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs. HyunSung Park (126)

Danny Barlow (185.5) vs. Djorden Santos (185.5)

Kyle Prepolec (155.5) vs. Drew Dober (155.5)

Stephanie Luciano (116) vs. Ravena Oliveira (115.5)

Azamat Bekoev (185) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (185.5)

Melissa Croden (136) vs. Tainara Lisboa (135.5)

The initial main event of UFC Vancouver was supposed to be a middleweight clash between de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez. “Fluffy” was pulled from the card due to an injury. Speaking to Newsweek Sports, de Ridder said he was disappointed when he received the news about Hernandez, but he’s grateful to remain in the UFC Vancouver main event.

“I was very disappointed, of course,” de Ridder admitted. “Heartbroken. It would’ve been a very cool fight, but I expect to have it pretty soon as well. It’s going to come again, I think. We won’t have to wait too long for it. I thought, ‘Let’s try to stay on the card,’ and I thought we had a good chance for it as well because if you want to fight, the UFC is going to get you an opponent. Brendan stepped up pretty quickly after and I’m very happy that he did.”

