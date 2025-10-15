Georges St. Pierre’s advice to Aiemann Zahabi for Marlon Vera bout at UFC Vancouver
Georges St. Pierre is regarded by many as the greatest fighter in MMA history and continues to provide advice to Aiemann Zahabi as he continues his own UFC career.
Zahabi clashes with former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Vera at UFC Vancouver. The Tristar product appeared on MMA Canada ahead of this Saturday, October 18th showdown. GSP had given Zahabi some advice prior to his Jose Aldo at UFC 315 in Montreal. When asked if GSP has given him any particular advice for this ‘Chito’ Vera fight this weekend, Zahabi said [via MMA Canada],
“Same thing, like don’t put too much respect on them. Because now I’m fighting stars and when you fight a star, it’s interesting because they have such a strong fan base compared to guys outside the top 15. The only guy I felt that experience with was Javid Basharat because he’s got like 120 plus thousand followers.”
“So like the amount of hate people send you in the DMs like Twitter or Instagram, it’s incredible. But like Aldo was like 9 million, 10 million followers. I can’t even remember how many followers he has. People are messaging me every day like insulting me, breaking me down, like trying; I don’t care. Like in the end like just they’re trying to affect me. It doesn’t affect me. But like it’s interesting even with like Marlon too, like people come, they attack me, or whatever.”
“To me, it’s just noise. In the end, Marlon has to fight me and I’m fighting Marlon. Whatever he says or whatever I say doesn’t matter. Whatever anybody says, in the end there’s a fight that must take place. Right? So the only thing that matters is what happens in the octagon. So none of these things bother me.”
“You know, that’s why one of the things I like about my mindset coach, he helps me remember that the only thing that matters is going in there and performing. Nobody can intercede in the fight. Nobody can. So, you know, Georges gave me good advice about this one, you know, he told me, “This one is in your hands. You have all the skills. The only thing now is you have to be locked in for 15 minutes.””
Georges St. Pierre compares Vera to a past opponent of Zahabi’s
As he continued to expound upon the information GSP gave to the Canadian combatant for this British Columbia-based clash, Zahabi continued [via MMA Canada],
“Because when he looks at ‘Chito,’ ‘Chito’ does a really good job of, you know, surviving the onslaught early. Like he usually starts slow, usually. I’m not saying he’s going to start slow for sure, but he usually starts slow. But when guys get tired then he starts to ramp up, you know. So he told me, he’s like, you know, just be wary for that.”
“Don’t go so hard that you blow your load and you give him a chance to come back in the fight because he’s not one of those guys. He actually, Georges compared him to Pedro Munhoz. He’s like, “Pedro Munhoz is going to be there for 15 minutes.”
“You can expect the same thing for ‘Chito.’ ‘Chito,’ don’t expect him to to break down in 15 minutes.” I said, “Okay.” Yeah. So, that’s it. So, that’s the mindset we’re going in.”
