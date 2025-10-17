4 UFC fighters removed from roster ahead of return to Vancouver

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 17, 2025
UFC Empty Octagon

The UFC has seemingly parted ways with more fighters as the company prepares its return to Vancouver.

Roster cuts happen several times each year, and it seems that four combatants hit the chopping block. Irina Alekseeva, Andre Muniz, Justin Tafa, and Brogan Walker have been removed from the UFC roster. Tafa’s exit won’t come as a surprise to most fans, as the fan favorite from West Auckland issued a statement on his Instagram page announcing that he’s taking a break from combat sports.

“Taking time out of this fight game,” Tafa wrote. “The body and mind needs time to recover, six major surgeries in the last three years does that to you. Time to enjoy the other fruits of life for now and enjoy watching my kids grow. Thank you @ufc had some good times in there.

“God willing If I return to fight again I will be a lot healthier and able to show you my true potential. If not then God has something else planned in store for me. I appreciate all the support and love, you guys pushed me on when I thought I couldn’t. What a ride.”

Alexeeva recently competed on the UFC Rio card. She was submitted by Bia Mesquita in the second round. This is the third straight loss for Alexeeva.

Muniz was also recently seen in action. He shared the Octagon with Edmen Shahbazyan on the UFC 320 card. Shahbazyan scored the first-round knockout with just two seconds to spare. Muniz is a Contender Series alum and had been with UFC since 2019.

Walker competed on the UFC 320 card as well. She took on Veronica Hardy in a losing effort. Walker went 0-3 during her time with the UFC. Her other losses were against Iasmin Lucindo and Juliana Miller.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on more UFC roster cuts in the future.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

