UFC star Dustin Poirier names three lightweight fights to ‘keep the division moving’ after he retires

Dustin Poirier is retiring from MMA at UFC 318 on July 19, and he’s going to leave a big hole in the lightweight division.

Poirier, a former interim champ, will go down as one of the best lightweights in MMA history, having been a staple of the division’s top-10 for years. In his retirement fight, he’ll take on fellow legend Max Holloway — with the novelty “BMF” title on the line.

Poirier has definitely earned the right to ride off into the sunset, but fans will miss him when he goes. The good news is that he has a few ideas for big fights to make once he’s hung up the gloves.