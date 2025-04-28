Dustin Poirier reveals he’s had ‘at least 10 fights’ that aren’t listed on his record

Dustin Poirier is one of the most experienced fighters in the UFC, with 30-9 record contested at both lightweight and featherweight. Yet apparently, that’s just scratching the surface.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Poirier revealed that he’s had a number of pro fights that aren’t listed on his record. In fact, he says there are nine wins and one loss that don’t appear on his official resume.

“I have at least 10 fights that aren’t on my record,” Poirier said. “It would be cool [to include them], cause I’m 9-1, so I’d get nine more wins.”

Poirier isn’t talking about street fights. He says these were official “mixed rules” fights that simply didn’t make it onto his record because the way the sport is sanctioned has changed.

“Small promotions, sanctioning bodies weren’t the same back then,” he said. “This was before Sherdog. This was Full Contact Fighter days.”