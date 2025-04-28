Dustin Poirier reveals he’s had ‘at least 10 fights’ that aren’t listed on his record
Dustin Poirier is one of the most experienced fighters in the UFC, with 30-9 record contested at both lightweight and featherweight. Yet apparently, that’s just scratching the surface.
During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Poirier revealed that he’s had a number of pro fights that aren’t listed on his record. In fact, he says there are nine wins and one loss that don’t appear on his official resume.
“I have at least 10 fights that aren’t on my record,” Poirier said. “It would be cool [to include them], cause I’m 9-1, so I’d get nine more wins.”
Poirier isn’t talking about street fights. He says these were official “mixed rules” fights that simply didn’t make it onto his record because the way the sport is sanctioned has changed.
“Small promotions, sanctioning bodies weren’t the same back then,” he said. “This was before Sherdog. This was Full Contact Fighter days.”
Dustin Poirier set to retire at UFC 318
Poirier is set to return to the Octagon to fight Max Holloway at UFC 318 on July 19 in New Orleans. It will be the final fight of his career — unless his retirement plans change, as they sometimes do.
It will be Poirier’s third meeting with the Hawaiian. He won both previous contests, first by submission at featherweight in 2012, and later by decision at lightweight in 2019. Unlike their first two fights, there will be a belt on the line in the trilogy. But not an official belt. Instead, the pair will collide for the UFC’s novelty “BMF” title. Holloway won the BMF belt with a stunning knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 last year. Gaethje won it with a head-kick KO of Poirier in 2023.
Poirier would surely love to retire by winning the BMF belt, particularly in his home state. It would be the perfect way to cap off a career that he says includes far more than what you see on his record.
“It’s more than 50 [fights total],” he said.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dustin Poirier UFC