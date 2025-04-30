Surging UFC fighter trained with Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, offers assessment of potential fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025

One rising UFC middleweight contender has trained with both Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, and he has an assessment of a potential fight between the two.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

Recently, du Plessis shut down rumors of an injury. That leaves the door open for the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion to face Chimaev this year. The general consensus is that Chimaev is the deserving No. 1 contender after he quickly submitted Robert Whittaker last year.

UFC Des Moines co-headliner Reinier de Ridder has trained with both du Plessis and Chimaev, and he’s given his outlook of the possible UFC title fight.

How Would DDP vs. Chimaev Play Out?

During an interview with Damon Martin for MMAFighting.com, Reinier de Ridder explained why Dricus du Plessis isn’t likely to be stopped early by Khamzat Chimaev.

“I’ve had some experience with both of the guys. I’ve trained with both of them,” de Ridder said. “I’d say especially in a five round fight, Khamzat is most likely going to come out guns blazing again, shoot right away but Dricus is not that easy to take down. He moves very well, although it looks a bit funny at times. His footwork is not that bad. He gets out. He circles pretty well.

“I don’t see Khamzat taking him down right away and to be honest, I don’t see Khamzat choking him out in the first round.”

De Ridder also believes that du Plessis’ cardio and durability could help him take Chimaev to deep waters.

“He keeps going,” de Ridder said. “That’s the crazy thing. He looks dead tired, the technique [just goes out the door] but somehow he stays strong, stays very explosive. I’m going with Dricus but Khamzat would be cool, too, if it gets it. But I think Dricus has a good chance.”

Speaking of deep waters, that’s where de Ridder is hoping to put Bo Nickal when they meet at UFC Des Moines on Saturday. Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for live coverage of the event.

