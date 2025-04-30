BKFC walks back on signing former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina: “We respect the ABC’s current suspension”

BKFC has walked back on its signing of former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina.

Molina revealed he signed with BKFC after being granted his UFC release. The former UFC flyweight is currently suspended as he was involved in the gambling probe around James Krause. Molina was indefinitely suspended, and after the hearing, his suspension will be lifted in November.

With his suspension still having a couple of months left, he got his release from the UFC and announced he signed with BKFC.

“I’m super excited to announce, I’m signing with BKFC. I talked with [David] Feldman this morning and I’m stoked… I can be the face of bare knuckle at 125 and even 135, I really think I was made for the sport,” Molina added. “Certainly, fights can be pretty brutal and gruesome… F**k it. Let’s do it. I really think I can be a two-division champ. I’m 27 years old. I’m in the prime of my career. I’ve been training throughout this time and I’m ready to go.”

After the announcement, BKFC revealed the signing is not happening, at least for now, as they are respecting his current suspension.

Yesterday’s announcement regarding Jeff Molina’s signing was premature. We respect the ABC’s current suspension and will honor their rules and suspensions. — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 30, 2025

“Yesterday’s announcement regarding Jeff Molina’s signing was premature. We respect the ABC’s current suspension and will honor their rules and suspensions,” BKFC wrote.

Whether or not BKFC will still sign Jeff Molina once his suspension is up is to be seen. But, for now, Molina is still a free agent and not on the BKFC roster.