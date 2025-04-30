BKFC walks back on signing former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina: “We respect the ABC’s current suspension”

By Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025

BKFC has walked back on its signing of former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina.

Jeff Molina

Molina revealed he signed with BKFC after being granted his UFC release. The former UFC flyweight is currently suspended as he was involved in the gambling probe around James Krause. Molina was indefinitely suspended, and after the hearing, his suspension will be lifted in November.

With his suspension still having a couple of months left, he got his release from the UFC and announced he signed with BKFC.

“I’m super excited to announce, I’m signing with BKFC. I talked with [David] Feldman this morning and I’m stoked… I can be the face of bare knuckle at 125 and even 135, I really think I was made for the sport,” Molina added. “Certainly, fights can be pretty brutal and gruesome… F**k it. Let’s do it. I really think I can be a two-division champ. I’m 27 years old. I’m in the prime of my career. I’ve been training throughout this time and I’m ready to go.”

After the announcement, BKFC revealed the signing is not happening, at least for now, as they are respecting his current suspension.

“Yesterday’s announcement regarding Jeff Molina’s signing was premature. We respect the ABC’s current suspension and will honor their rules and suspensions,” BKFC wrote.

Whether or not BKFC will still sign Jeff Molina once his suspension is up is to be seen. But, for now, Molina is still a free agent and not on the BKFC roster.

Jeff Molina has no ‘bad blood’ with the UFC

Jeff Molina went 3-0 in the UFC and was ranked, but won’t fight for the promotion again due to the gambling probe.

Molina asked for his release and he says he has no bad blood but was surprised the promotion didn’t let him fight again.

“I have no bad blood with the UFC,” Molina said on “The MMA Hour.” They changed my life. I’m actually forever grateful that I got to fight amongst the best…

“I think the UFC was kind of founded on the principle that, hey, if you screw up, you get your punishment,” Molina said. “People have come back from running over a pregnant lady when high on coke. They do terrible stuff. They do their punishment and they come back. So I thought my 2.5 years was enough and I’d be able to come back to the UFC. But I get it. I think they are in talks with a new broadcasting deal. I don’t know if they don’t want the attention and whatnot.”

Jeff Molina is 11-2 as a pro MMA fighter. In the UFC, he beat Zhalgas Zhumagulov by split decision, Daniel da Silva by TKO, and Aoriqileng by decision.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

BKFC Jeff Molina UFC

