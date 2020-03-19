UFC releases official statement on ‘UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson’

UFC 249 is still up in the air, but the promotion has now released a statement on the event.

With the state of New York banning large gatherings, and in accordance with the New York State Athletic Commission, the UFC announced the event will not take place in Brooklyn.

In the statement released, the UFC says the event will go on but in a different city and venue to be announced.

The UFC has released a statement on #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/FUlUg3MSdS — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 19, 2020

“UFC is planning on moving forward with UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson in April. The event will not take place at Barclay Center in Brooklyn as previously announced,” the statement began (h/t TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter). “The decision was made in accordance with restrictions by New York State limiting large public gatherings. Additional details, including location and venue, will be announced when confirmed.

“Barclays Center ticket holders may seek a full refund at the point of purchase. Internet and phone orders will be automatically cancelled and refunded,” it continued. “UFC looks forward to returning to Brooklyn at the earliest opportunity.”

Dana White has already said the promotion will go to extreme lengths to make sure this fight happens on April 18. He even joked it would take place on the moon on Wednesday.

Where the event will take place is to be seen, but Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dad has suggested Dubai as the possible location.

Khabib Nurmagomedov enters this fight 28-0 as a pro including being 12-0 inside the Octagon. He’s coming off a third-round submission win over Dustin Poirier to defend his belt for the second time.

Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is riding a 12-fight winning streak where last time out he TKO’d Donald Cerrone at UFC 238.

