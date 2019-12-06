UFC DC weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight

The UFC DC weigh-ins took place Friday morning and two fighters scheduled to compete on Saturday night’s card missed weight.

In the headlining fight, UFC heavyweight star Alistair Overeem came in at 248lbs. His opponent, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, tipped the scales at 250.5lbs. Rozenstruik filled in on short notice for Walt Harris, who was forced to withdraw due to the disappearance and eventual murder of his daughter Aniah Blanchard. Despite taking the fight on short notice, Rozenstruik comfortably made weight, and the UFC Washington DC headliner is official.

The co-main event was another story, however, as Cynthia Calvillo missed weight for her strawweight bout against Marina Rodriguez. Calvillo, who has missed weight previously in the UFC, weighed in at 120.5lbs, missing weight by a whopping 4.5lbs for her scheduled 115lbs bout (plus 1lb allowance) against Rodriguez, who weighed in at 115.5lbs.

Because Calvillo missed weight so badly, she was fined 30 percent of her purse by the commission, the maximum allowable fine for a weight miss that egregious.

The other fighter who missed weight was featherweight Matt Sayles. He stepped onto the scale at 148.5lbs for his match against Bryce Mitchell, who weighed in at 145.2lbs. Due to Sayles missing weight by 2.5lbs, he was fined 20 percent of his purse by the commission.

Also of note, bantamweight Aspen Ladd made weight for her fight against Yana Kunitskaya. Ladd weighed in at 136lbs, while Kunitskaya was 135.1lbs.

Check out the rest of the UFC Washington, D.C. weigh-in results below (via MMAjunkie.com).

Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem (248lbs) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (250.5lbs)

Women’s strawweight bout: Cynthia Calvillo (120.5lbs)* vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.5lbs)

Heavyweight bout: Ben Rothwell (265.2lbs) vs. Stefan Struve (265.3lbs)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Aspen Ladd (136lbs) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (135.1lbs)

Bantamweight bout: Song Yadong (135.2lbs) vs. Cody Stamann (135.2lbs)

Bantamweight bout: Ricky Simon (135.2lbs) vs. Rob Font (135.1lbs)

Welterweight bout: Thiago Alves (171lbs) vs. Tim Means (171lbs)

Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell (145.2lbs) vs. Matt Sayles (148.5lbs)*

Lightweight bout: Joe Solecki (155.6lbs) vs. Matt Wiman (155.3lbs)

Women’s strawweight bout: Virna Jandiroba (115lbs) vs. Mallory Martins (115.5lbs)

Middleweight bout: Trevor Smith (185.5lbs) vs. Makmud Muradov (185.3lbs)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/6/2019.