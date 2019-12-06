Conor McGregor outlines the appeal of fighting in multiple weight classes

UFC superstar Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about fighting in multiple weight classes at the sport’s highest level.

On Friday, McGregor responded to a tweet by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani showing concern for Jose Aldo’s weight cut to 135lbs. The pictures floating around of Aldo cutting down to make the bantamweight limit do not look good, and have generated concern by the media as well as fellow fighters such as Darren Till.

McGregor, however, isn’t buying the controversy. In a tweet he made on Friday, McGregor said that he believes Aldo looks good cutting down to 135lbs and he believes he is doing the weight cut process correctly. Considering McGregor has fought at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight in the UFC, his opinion on cutting weight and fighting at multiple weight classes is absolutely worth listening to.

During his back-and-forth on Twitter with Helwani, the scribe asked McGregor why he believes Aldo is cutting down to 135lbs at this point in his career. McGregor responded with some excellent insight into an MMA fighter’s mindset of switching weight classes.

Here’s what McGregor wrote on his Twitter.

The rejuvenation of your career with fresh goals and targets!

The prestige of being a UFC World champion in two weight divisions!

The feeling of excitement you will give the fans with all the new potential match-ups that can be made!

All great and valid reasons!

Enjoy 😉 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2019

McGregor’s tweet provides some excellent insight into why MMA fighters think the way they do. Considering McGregor is one of the most accomplished fighters in the history of the sport, and one who has fought and won fights at three different weight classes (145lbs, 155lbs, 170lbs) inside the Octagon, he’s an expert when it comes to this subject.

McGregor is set to fight Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 next month in Las Vegas. Aldo, meanwhile, will fight Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 next week, also in Las Vegas. Once bitter rivals, it seems at this point there’s nothing but respect between McGregor and Aldo.

What do you think about Conor McGregor’s comments on fighters changing weight classes?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/6/2019.