Darren Till worried about Jose Aldo ahead of bantamweight debut

Darren Till is one of many members of the MMA community that is worried about former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo’s imminent move down to bantamweight.

Till, like many fans, is particularly worried after photos of a slimmed-down and rather emaciated-looking Aldo surfaced on social media yesterday.

“Just seen a photo of aldo. Wow he doesn’t look to good man I don’t get this cut to 135. I think he is gonna badly struggle or may not even make it. I think it would of been wiser to go up rather than down. As you get older the cut gets harder not easier. I got marlon for this.” – Darren Till on Twitter.

Till, of course, is no stranger to difficult weight cuts and division changes. The Liverpudlian formerly competed at welterweight, but after a number of gruelling cuts to the division’s 170-pound limit, he moved up to the 185-pound middleweight division. He made his debut in this new division at UFC 244 last month, and with excellent results, defeating top-5 contender Kelvin Gastelum by decision.

While Till is evidently quite worried about Aldo’s move to bantamweight, not all fighters feel that way. Aldo’s former foe Conor McGregor also took to Twitter to comment on the topic, and argued the total opposite point from Till’s.

“I disagree here. He looks more than on top of it in my experienced opinion. Well trimmed in advance, and naturally a lighter man now. This can only be done over a long length of time and with complete dedication. Respect! I wish him well and am excited to see him in this division.” – Conor McGregor on Twitter.

What are your thoughts on Jose Aldo’s move to bantamweight? Are you with Conor McGregor or Darren Till?

