Pro fighters make their picks for Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

This Saturday, the UFC is back after a two-week break with an exciting card in Washington D.C. The card will be topped by a heavyweight fight between Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Heading into the fight, Overeem is a -120 favorite while the short-notice replacement is a +110 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority believe Alistair Overeem’s experience will be too much for Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Ricky Simon, UFC bantamweight: I have been a fan of Overeem for a long time so it is cool I will be on a card with him. Jake Smith, my teammate, in Bellator is a huge fan of him so I’ll be bragging and talking crap to him. But, yeah I got Overeem in that one.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I think Overeem is going to win. He is a vet. That weight class, I don’t like betting because anyone can get chin checked. But, Overeem is smart and will go out and beat him.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I think Rozenstruik is the truth. Only seen his last two performances but he looks scary powerful. Overeem gets slower as he ages and his chin has become suspect. Rozenstruik by KO in round one.

Andrew Kapel, Bellator middleweight: Rozenstruik has some very quick knockouts and has a lot of power. He’s stepping in on short notice because of the situation ongoing with Walt Harris’ stepdaughter, which is awful and tragic. But I think Overeem will win. You never know how a fight will play out, but I have Overeem by second-round TKO.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: Man, it is crazy. Overeem is a legend but Rozenstruik is good and he is one of the rising stars in the UFC. I think he is going to get it done.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I don’t know a lot about Rozenstruik but I have been a huge Overeem fan forever. I’ve seen some highlights of Rozenstruik and he is dangerous but I think the experience will be the factor. So I’m going with Overeem.

Fighters picking Alistair Overeem: Ricky Simon, Cody Stamann, Andrew Kapel, Billy Quarantillo.

Fighters picking Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Steven Peterson, Joe Solecki

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/5/2019.