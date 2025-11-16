UFC 322 Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Jack Della Maddalena

By Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025
Islam Makhachev celebrates after a title win at UFC 311

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 322 results, including the welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

Della Maddalena (18-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time since claiming the promotion‘s welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Belal Muhammad at May’s UFC 315 event. ‘JDM’ currently boasts an eighteen-fight winning streak, with his only two career losses coming way back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev (27-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defending the UFC lightweight title with a submission win over Renato Moicano at January’s UFC 311 event. The now former 155lbs title holder will enter this evening’s title bout on a fourteen-fight winning streak.

Round one of the UFC 322 main event begins and Jack Della Maddalena throws out a jab but gets countered with a low kick. ‘JDM’ leaps in with a combination. Islam Makhachev avoids and lands a low kick. Jack answers with one of his own. He follows that up with a jab. Both men throwing shots in the pocket. Makhachev shoots in and scores a big takedown. That looked rather easy for the former lightweight champion. He’s working from half guard and landing some good right hands. 3 minutes remain in the opening round. A big scramble results in Islam taking the back of the champion. Jack Della Maddalena opts to move back to the bottom with Islam Makhachev now on top and back in half guard. The Russian looks for a choke but opts to let it go. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 322 main event begins and Islam Makhachev lands a hard calf kick to start. He looks for a single leg, but Jack Della Maddalena breaks free and gets back to range. Another low kick and now one to the body by the Russian. ‘JDM’ with a good shot as Makhachev shoots in. The fighters clinch. Della Maddalena looks for a trip takedown. He gets it, but Islam quickly scrambles to take top position. Once again, Makhachev has three minutes to work from top control. The former lightweight champion is working from half guard. The crowd is growing restless and being to boo. Makhachev continues to work some short right hands from top position. Under 1 minute remains in the round. Some clubbing elbows from Makhachev. Jack Della Maddalena scrambles up to his feet. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third round of the UFC 322 headliner begins and Della Maddalena looks to establish his jab. Islam Makhachev with a hard outside low kick. ‘JDM’ needs to get something going here. Makhachev with another hard low kick. The Aussie lands one of his own, but there wasn’t much on that. Some good body shots and an uppercut from the champ. He goes to the body of Islam with a jab. Makhachev shoots in and scores a perfectly timed double leg takedown. The crowd once again begins to boo. Apparently, they don’t like the ground fighting / grappling. Islam Makhachev with some good shoulder strikes and then some short left hands. 30-seconds remain. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 322 main event begins and Jack Della Maddalena lands a body kick and then a high kick. Islam Makhachev answers with a low kick. ‘JDM’ might have an injury to his right leg. Another double leg takedown from the former lightweight champion. That was far too easy. Good short right hands from half guard by the Russian. He moves to the back of Della Maddalena and locks in both hooks. Islam looks for a choke. ‘JDM’ avoids and gets back to half guard. Makhachev moves for a kimura attempt. He lets it go and Jack scrambles back to his feet. The horn sounds.

The fifth and final round begins and Islam Makhachev quickly gets inside and is able to score another takedown. He once again begins smother Jack Della Maddalena while working in some good punches. He moves into half guard. ‘JDM’ looks for a submission attempt but quickly gives that up. Islam is just over a minute away from making history. He continues to work over Jack right unit the final horn.

Official UFC 322 Results: Islam Makhachev def. Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Who would you like to see Makhachev fight next following his dominant victory over Della Maddalena this evening in New York?

