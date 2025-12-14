Ilia Topuria claims lightweight plans will change if Justin Gaethje wins at UFC 324

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025
Ilia Topuria UFC backstage

Ilia Topuria has made quite the assertion about what a win for Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 would do.

Gaethje is an underdog going into his interim UFC Lightweight Championship fight against Paddy Pimblett, which is scheduled for Jan. 24. The fight will headline UFC’s debut event on Paramount+. It’s a new era for UFC, as the top MMA promotion ditches pay-per-view.

“The Highlight” has said he plans to disrupt UFC’s plans to ultimately book Topuria vs. Pimblett. Speaking to MMA journalist Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Topuria made a big claim about a possible Gaethje win changing things.

“The truth is I always accept God’s will,” Topuria said. “Whatever he wants to happen to me will be good if Paddy wins. Really, if Justin wins, the UFC has different plans that I can’t talk about at the moment. But if I were offered to fight Justin at the White House, it would also be very exciting for me.  It would be something I would be very excited about.”

Topuria then admitted he feels Gaethje has an uphill battle ahead of him.

“I don’t know how capable he would be of ruining UFC’s plans and Paddy Pimblett’s plans,” Topuria said. “It’s going to be quite difficult. Not impossible, so I wish him all the luck, but I don’t know if he will be so lucky.”

Back in June, “El Matador” captured the UFC Lightweight Championship by knocking out Charles Oliveira. He isn’t expected to return to action for a while, as he is on hiatus due to personal matters.

Topuria has had beef with Pimblett over the years, and it’s no secret that a fight between the two would be quite lucrative. Many agree that if Gaethje pulls off the win over “The Baddy,” he’d be a live underdog against Topuria, but time will tell what ultimately transpires.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Manel Kape celebrates UFC Vegas 112 win

UFC Vegas 112 winner Manel Kape sends fiery warning to Joshua Van

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025
Kevin Vallejos, UFC Vegas 112, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 112 Bonus Report: Kevin Vallejos one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025

The Octagon returned to the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Manel Kape, UFC Vegas 112, KO, Brandon Royval, Pros react, UFC
Manel Kape

Pros react after Manel Kape TKO's Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 112

Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 fight card was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout featuring Brandon Royval taking on Manel Kape.

Manel Kape, UFC Vegas 112, KO, Brandon Royval, Results, UFC
Manel Kape

UFC Vegas 112 Results: Manel Kape TKO's Brandon Royval (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 results, including the men’s flyweight main event between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape.

Kevin Vallejos, UFC Vegas 112, KO, Giga Chikadze, Results, UFC
Kevin Vallejos

UFC Vegas 112 Results: Kevin Vallejos KO's Giga Chikadze (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 results, including the featherweight co-main event between Giga Chikadze and Kevin Vallejos.

Melquizael Costa, UFC Vegas 112, Morgan Charriere, KO, Results, UFC

UFC Vegas 112 Results: Melquizael Costa KO's Morgan Charriere (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025
King Green
Lance Gibson Jr.

UFC Vegas 112 Results: King Green defeats Lance Gibson Jr. (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 results, including the 160lbs catchweight bout between King Green and Lance Gibson Jr.

Yaroslav Amosov, UFC Vegas 112, Results, Neil Magny, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 112 Results: Yaroslav Amosov stops Neil Magny in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 results, including the welterweight bout between Yaroslav Amosov and Neil Magny.

UFC Vegas 112, Brandon Royval, Manel Kape, Results, UFC
Manel Kape

UFC Vegas 112: 'Royval vs. Kape' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025

The Octagon is back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA
UFC

Henry Cejudo believes he would've been the greatest if he retired like Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dylan Bowker - December 12, 2025

Henry Cejudo thinks his career could have been looked at in the same light as Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov if ‘Triple C’ had chosen to retire from MMA in a more calculated fashion. With Cejudo recently retiring from the sport once again, he lost at UFC 323 to young upstart Payton Talbott which extended the Olympic gold medalist’s losing skid to four straight defeats.