UFC 324 headliner Paddy Pimblett predicts fan excuses for Justin Gaethje

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 28, 2025
Paddy Pimblett and Joe Rogan UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett wouldn’t be surprised if fans discredit him should he emerge victorious at UFC 324.

Pimblett has been put in a big spot for UFC’s debut on Paramount+. “The Baddy” will be facing Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship in the UFC 324 headliner on Jan. 24. Ilia Topuria is the main 155-pound champion, but he’s currently dealing with personal issues.

Ahead of the big title fight, Pimblett spoke during a video posted by UFC’s social media page. “The Baddy” is waiting to hear a slew of excuses if he defeats Gaethje (via MMAJunkie).

https://twitter.com/UFCEurope/status/1994451218257830114

“People said I’d never be ranked,” Pimblett said. “People said I’d never do this, never do that. The goalposts always get moved for me. It’s just normal. Once I finish Gaethje, it’s gonna be, ‘Oh, he was 37. He was retiring anyway. He’s on his way out. He’s being handed a title shot.’ All this bullsh*t.

“But, when I first signed with the UFC, it was, ‘He’s gonna get knocked out by (Luigi) Vendramini. Oh, he’s only beating journeymen. Jared Gordon beat him. Jordan Leavitt’s gonna submit him.’ Then it was, ‘Bobby Green’s gonna knock him out.’ Then it was, ‘Michael Chandler’s gonna knock him out.’ Now it’s, ‘Justin Gaethje’s gonna knock him out.’ But then, once I beat him, it’ll be, ‘Oh, he was old.’ He’s this, he’s that. I’m used to it, know what I mean? People think I’m still the same fighter who come in and fought Vendramini back in September 2021, when I’m a whole different animal.”

This will be the biggest fight of Pimblett’s pro MMA career. He last fought back in April when he put forth a dominant performance against Michael Chandler. Pimblett scored a TKO finish that some believe solidified his status as a top contender. Others haven’t been sold due to the level of competition, but could they turn into believers after UFC 324?

Justin Gaethje Paddy Pimblett UFC

