Tatsuro Taira vows to finish Hyun Sung Park in the first round at UFC Vegas 108 after his comments

Tatsuro Taira is looking to make Hyun Sung Park pay for his comments.

Taira is set to headline UFC Vegas 108 against Park, who took the fight on less than a week’s notice. Despite taking the fight on short notice, Park has said he will smash Taira and knock him out.

After hearing of those comments, Tatsuro Taira plans to make Hyun Sung Park pay as he vows to finish him in the first round and prove there are levels to this game.

“I would say this will be the first time Park will be fighting against a fighter at my level,” Taira said at UFC Vegas 108 media day. “Likely in the first round, he would understand that what he said was a mistake.”

Taira is ranked sixth while Park is unranked, so he’s looking to prove there are different levels to the sport. Meanwhile, Taira knows the pressure is on him to get his hand raised, given that Park took the fight on short notice.