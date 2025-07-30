Tatsuro Taira vows to finish Hyun Sung Park in the first round at UFC Vegas 108 after his comments
Tatsuro Taira is looking to make Hyun Sung Park pay for his comments.
Taira is set to headline UFC Vegas 108 against Park, who took the fight on less than a week’s notice. Despite taking the fight on short notice, Park has said he will smash Taira and knock him out.
After hearing of those comments, Tatsuro Taira plans to make Hyun Sung Park pay as he vows to finish him in the first round and prove there are levels to this game.
“I would say this will be the first time Park will be fighting against a fighter at my level,” Taira said at UFC Vegas 108 media day. “Likely in the first round, he would understand that what he said was a mistake.”
Taira is ranked sixth while Park is unranked, so he’s looking to prove there are different levels to the sport. Meanwhile, Taira knows the pressure is on him to get his hand raised, given that Park took the fight on short notice.
Tatsuro Taira is ready to fight Hyun Sung Park at UFC Vegas 108
Although Taira was preparing to fight Amir Albazi on Saturday night, he turned his attention and focus to Park.
The 25-year-old spent time studying his opponent and is confident that he’s much better than Park and will make quick work of him.
“Obviously, the opponent changed on short notice, last-minute, but I’ve been preparing very well together with my team. My team has been very supportive. I’ve been working on my strength to get stronger and get better,” Taira said. “I train with a lot of fighters from my team, so I was actually prepared to fight anyone. I’m ready for this fight… I’m fighting Hyun Sung Park, who is a younger opponent. Now it’s my turn to show the experience and what UFC fighters are.”
Taira is 16-1 as a pro and coming off a split decision loss to Brandon Royval. Before that, he beat Alex Perez by TKO. Taira is 6-1 in the UFC.
