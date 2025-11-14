Dana White theorizes reason for fans booing UFC 322 headliner Jack Della Maddalena

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 14, 2025
UFC CEO Dana White watches fight

UFC CEO Dana White thinks he knows why fans in New York City are booing Jack Della Maddalena.

Maddalena is the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion. He’s also known for having a calm personality and he isn’t one to talk trash if he isn’t provoked. That’s why some were puzzled when fans heavily booed the 170-pound king during a public UFC 322 press conference in “The Big Apple.”

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, White said he thinks it simply boils down to Islam Makhachev’s popularity (via MMAJunkie).

“Obviously , there’s a huge Muslim community out here in New York, but also you have to look at the fact that Islam is looked at as one of the best ever, and moving up and trying to beat a guy at 170,” White said. “The thing that’s fascinated me about this whole thing, Polymarket, we did a deal with them this morning, and they were showing me the stuff, and it was like 78 percent Islam. It’s almost like Jack is getting no respect.

“The guy hasn’t lost in 10 years, he’s on an 18-fight win streak, and he just beat Belal Muhammad, who gave everybody hell before Jack. This fight is a lot closer than people are giving it credit for. He’s at that point in his career, came off the Contender Series, obviously has been very successful, the fight of his life is Saturday night. And if he wins this fight, I think you’ll see it flip, and he’ll start getting a lot more respect.”

Maddalena will be putting his gold at stake against Makhachev in the main event of UFC 322 on Saturday. It’s a big spot for Maddalena, who gets a chance to defend his championship inside the renowned Madison Square Garden arena. For Makhachev, it’s an opportunity to further enhance his legacy by capturing gold in a second weight class.

