UFC 320 weigh-in results: One fighter misses target, Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira make title fight official

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 3, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev UFC weigh-in

The UFC 320 weigh-ins have wrapped up and just one fighter failed to make their contracted weight.

UFC 320 goes down on Saturday and it’ll emanate from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Headlining the card will be a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. Both Ankalaev and “Poatan” tipped the scales at 204.5 pounds, which means their championship rematch is official.

Speaking of title fights, the co-main event will be contested for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Titleholder Merab Dvalishvili weighed in at 135 pounds. Cory Sandhagen, who challenges “The Machine” for the gold this weekend, clocked in at 134.5 pounds. That makes the two title bouts scheduled for UFC 320 official.

Fans were close to seeing every fighter on the card hit their target weight, but there was one miss. In the featured early preliminary bout, Macy Chiasson is scheduled to face Yana Santos. While Santos showed up to the weigh-ins at 135 pounds for the women’s bantamweight title, Chiasson could not make the weight limit. She tipped the scales at 137.5 pounds, but the fight will go on. Chiasson has been fined 25 percent of her fight purse.

Take a look at the rest of the UFC 320 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Alex Pereira (204.5)
  • Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs. Cory Sandhagen (134.5)
  • Jiri Prochazka (206) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)
  • Josh Emmett (146) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)
  • Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs. Joe Pyfer (186)

Prelims (FX/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Ateba Gautier (186) vs. Treston Vines (185)
  • Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)
  • Chris Gutierrez (136) vs. Farid Basharat (136)
  • Daniel Santos (151) vs. Joo Sang Yoo (152.5)

Early Prelims (FX/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Macy Chiasson (137.5)* vs. Yana Santos (135)
  • Patchy Mix (136) vs. Jakub Wiklacz (136)
  • Punahele Soriano (170.5) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (170.5)
  • Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs. Austin Vanderford (170.5)
  • Veronica Hardy (125.5) vs. Brogan Walker (124.5)

*-Fighter missed weight and has forfeited 25 percent of their fighter purse

BJPenn.com will have you covered with live UFC 320 results on Saturday. Join us for play-by-play, as well as video highlights and pro reactions.

Related

Dan Hooker, Arman Tsarukyan

Dan Hooker expects violence against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025
Cory Sandhagen UFC Des Moines
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili's coach expects Cory Sandhagen to shoot at UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach John Wood believes that Cory Sandhagen will shoot on the champion at UFC 320.

Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

UFC star Jiri Prochazka claims Carlos Ulberg previously ducked him

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025

UFC sensation Jiri Prochazka has claimed that Carlos Ulberg wasn’t interested in fighting him once upon a time.

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier questions Islam Makhachev's lightweight future

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on the lightweight future of former champion Islam Makhachev.

Cory Sandhagen
Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen doesn't think Merab Dvalishvili is the best wrestler at bantamweight ahead of UFC 320

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2025

Cory Sandhagen feels well prepared to face Merab Dvalishvili and his wrestling at UFC 320.

Israel Adesanya gets interviewed ahead of UFC 305, opposite Alex Pereira after his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

'Something's different'... Israel Adesanya sides with longtime rival in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 prediction

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025
Kyoji Horiguchi poses on the scale during the UFC Belfast ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Kyoji Horiguchi booked for first UFC bout in nine years at UFC Qatar

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi will return to the Octagon for the promotion’s inaugural event in Qatar next month.

Ian Machado Garry press conference
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry plans to make Belal Muhammad look like an 'amateur' at UFC Qatar

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2025

Ian Machado Garry is confident he will make his UFC Qatar fight look easy.

Conor McGregor speaks at a BKFC press conference, opposite Mike Perry walking to the ring for his boxing match against Jake Paul
Boxing News

Conor McGregor threatens to cut 'Michael' Perry with a loss to Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025

UFC superstar and BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor gave Mike Perry another ultimatum ahead of the latter’s return to the ring against Jeremy Stephens.

Merab Dvalishvili, Cory Sandhagen
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 320 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen title fight

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 320, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Merab Dvalishvili takes on Cory Sandhagen. Heading into the fight, Dvalishvili is a massive -440 favorite while the challenger is a +310 underdog on FanDuel.