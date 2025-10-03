UFC 320 weigh-in results: One fighter misses target, Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira make title fight official

The UFC 320 weigh-ins have wrapped up and just one fighter failed to make their contracted weight.

UFC 320 goes down on Saturday and it’ll emanate from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Headlining the card will be a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. Both Ankalaev and “Poatan” tipped the scales at 204.5 pounds, which means their championship rematch is official.

Speaking of title fights, the co-main event will be contested for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Titleholder Merab Dvalishvili weighed in at 135 pounds. Cory Sandhagen, who challenges “The Machine” for the gold this weekend, clocked in at 134.5 pounds. That makes the two title bouts scheduled for UFC 320 official.

Fans were close to seeing every fighter on the card hit their target weight, but there was one miss. In the featured early preliminary bout, Macy Chiasson is scheduled to face Yana Santos. While Santos showed up to the weigh-ins at 135 pounds for the women’s bantamweight title, Chiasson could not make the weight limit. She tipped the scales at 137.5 pounds, but the fight will go on. Chiasson has been fined 25 percent of her fight purse.

Take a look at the rest of the UFC 320 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Alex Pereira (204.5)

Merab Dvalishvili (135) vs. Cory Sandhagen (134.5)

Jiri Prochazka (206) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs. Joe Pyfer (186)

Prelims (FX/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Ateba Gautier (186) vs. Treston Vines (185)

Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)

Chris Gutierrez (136) vs. Farid Basharat (136)

Daniel Santos (151) vs. Joo Sang Yoo (152.5)

Early Prelims (FX/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Macy Chiasson (137.5)* vs. Yana Santos (135)

Patchy Mix (136) vs. Jakub Wiklacz (136)

Punahele Soriano (170.5) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (170.5)

Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5) vs. Austin Vanderford (170.5)

Veronica Hardy (125.5) vs. Brogan Walker (124.5)

*-Fighter missed weight and has forfeited 25 percent of their fighter purse

BJPenn.com will have you covered with live UFC 320 results on Saturday. Join us for play-by-play, as well as video highlights and pro reactions.