UFC 320 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen title fight

By Cole Shelton - October 2, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili, Cory Sandhagen

In the co-main event of UFC 320, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Merab Dvalishvili takes on Cory Sandhagen. Heading into the fight, Dvalishvili is a massive -440 favorite while the challenger is a +310 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get the predictions for the bantamweight title fight at UFC 320. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Dvalishvili defends his belt with ease, with most thinking he gets a stoppage win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen:

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I like both guys, but I think Sandhagen pulls off the upset. He can match Merab’s cardio, and I think his takedown defense has been better.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Merab will be able to keep the pressure on and not allow Cory to get off the big strikes.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Merab by decision, I think he takes Sandhagen down and submits him early like Sterling did.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m rooting for Sandhagen, but I think Merab Dvalishvili gets the win. His wrestling and cardio are too much to deal with, and we saw Sterling have success grappling Sandhagen.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Merab Dvalishvili. His cardio is too good, as he should be able to outgrapple Sandhagen, and I think he submits him.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: Merab easily. I don’t see Sandhagen being able to defend the takedowns. We saw him get submitted to Sterling, and I think Merab eventually gets a submission.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: Merab. I think he will be able to take Cory down and submit him.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: Merab. I’ve trained with him before, and he’s something else. His cardio and pressure are too much to deal with. Sandhagen is a good striker, but he will struggle to keep it standing.

***

Fighters picking Merab Dvalishvili: Kyle Nelson, Steve Garcia, Chase Hooper, Modestas Bukauskas, Miles Johns, Diego Ferreira, Favey Grant

Fighters picking Cory Sandhagen: Youssef Zalal

ICYMI: Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall

Alex Pereira puzzled by Tom Aspinall's comments about his resume prior to UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 2, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev throws strike at Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev makes bold promise ahead of Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 2, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has made quite the promise ahead of his UFC 320 rematch against Alex Pereira.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
UFC

Joe Pyfer sends a message to his critics ahead of UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025

UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer has sent a message to his critics as he prepares to face Abus Magomedov at UFC 320.

Alex Pereira
Carlos Ulberg

Alex Pereira shows interest in Carlos Ulberg fight following UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025

UFC star Alex Pereira has shown interest in squaring off with Carlos Ulberg after his title fight at UFC 320 this weekend.

Merab Dvalishvili training
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili breaks down his expectation for Cory Sandhagen fight

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has explained what he believes could happen in his title fight against Cory Sandhagen.

Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev gives his thoughts on possible UFC light heavyweight contenders

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025
UFC Perth
UFC Perth

UFC Perth "was like a ghost town" compared to "superstar" feel of last UFC Perth trek, per Tom Nolan

Dylan Bowker - October 1, 2025

There was a pretty stark difference between the prior UFC Perth experience Tom Nolan had as compared to his most recent anecdotal happenings being on a Perth-based UFC event. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Nolan covered several subjects in the wake of his first-round rear-naked choke win over Charlie Campbell on the September 27th UFC Fight Night offering.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree hoping to avoid a 'violent, bloody fight' against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2025

Khalil Rountree is hoping to avoid getting into a war with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320.

Belal Muhammad speaks at the UFC 315 press conference, opposite Conor McGregor on the set of The Ultimate Fighter 31
Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad targets Conor McGregor in hilarious reaction to UFC Qatar fight news

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad apparently didn’t get his desired opponent for his return to the Octagon.

Wanderlei Silva speaks at the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, opposite Silva on the canvas in the boxing ring
Videos

Wanderlei Silva announces he plans to sue Rafael Freitas for injuries sustained in viral post-fight brawl

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

MMA legend Wanderlei Silva plans to get justice against Rafael Freitas after he was brutally assaulted following a disqualification loss in boxing.