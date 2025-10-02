UFC 320 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 320, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Merab Dvalishvili takes on Cory Sandhagen. Heading into the fight, Dvalishvili is a massive -440 favorite while the challenger is a +310 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get the predictions for the bantamweight title fight at UFC 320. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Dvalishvili defends his belt with ease, with most thinking he gets a stoppage win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen:

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I like both guys, but I think Sandhagen pulls off the upset. He can match Merab’s cardio, and I think his takedown defense has been better.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Merab will be able to keep the pressure on and not allow Cory to get off the big strikes.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: Merab by decision, I think he takes Sandhagen down and submits him early like Sterling did.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m rooting for Sandhagen, but I think Merab Dvalishvili gets the win. His wrestling and cardio are too much to deal with, and we saw Sterling have success grappling Sandhagen.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Merab Dvalishvili. His cardio is too good, as he should be able to outgrapple Sandhagen, and I think he submits him.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: Merab easily. I don’t see Sandhagen being able to defend the takedowns. We saw him get submitted to Sterling, and I think Merab eventually gets a submission.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: Merab. I think he will be able to take Cory down and submit him.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: Merab. I’ve trained with him before, and he’s something else. His cardio and pressure are too much to deal with. Sandhagen is a good striker, but he will struggle to keep it standing.

Fighters picking Merab Dvalishvili: Kyle Nelson, Steve Garcia, Chase Hooper, Modestas Bukauskas, Miles Johns, Diego Ferreira, Favey Grant

Fighters picking Cory Sandhagen: Youssef Zalal

