UFC 320 fighter scolds opponent for missing weight and ‘disrespecting the sport’

A fighter on the UFC 320 card who missed weight has been put on blast.

The weigh-ins took place one day prior to the big pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. Almost everyone on the card made weight, but there was one exception. Macy Chiasson could not make the contracted weight limit for a non-title women’s bantamweight fight. While Chiasson was over the limit at 137.5 pounds, her opponent Yana Santos made weight at 135 pounds. Chiasson has been fined 25 percent of her fight purse.

Santos wasn’t interested in keeping quiet over Chiasson’s scale fail. She took to her X account to scold her upcoming opponent.

Imagine signing a contract and showing up overweight AGAIN.

Some of us respect the grind. Others disrespect the sport.

See you Saturday. #ufc320 — Yana Santos (@YanaKunitskaya1) October 3, 2025

Santos, the wife of former UFC fighter Thiago Santos, will have her husband in her corner on fight night. Back in 2020, Santos explained to Cole Shelton the importance of having her husband with her for fight camps and in her corner.

“It is so important, Thiago helps me so much mentally and physically,” Yana Kunitskaya said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “When we were locked down we could train with each other and it is much better training. Especially he fights too so he understands the weight cut and what I go through. He helps me so much.”

At the time, Santos also talked about the importance of fighting higher ranked opposition. That still remains the case in 2025.

“There are still a lot of girls in the rankings above me that I want to fight,” she explained. “Right now, I’m just focused on getting the win but anyone higher ranked, I’m interested in fighting.”

BJPenn.com will be bringing you live coverage of UFC 320 on Saturday.