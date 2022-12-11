Pros react after Dricus du Plessis stops Darren Till at UFC 282

Tonight’s UFC 282 main event lineup featured a middleweight matchup between Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis.

Till (18-5-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Liverpool native suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson in his most previous Octagon appearance back in September of 2021.

Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis (18-2 MMA) walked into UFC 282 sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Brad Tavares back at UFC 276. The South African had gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2020.

Tonight’s middleweight matchup proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. After Dricus scored 60 unanswered strikes in round one, Darren Till was seemingly able to turn the tide in his favor in round two. However, after landing a big takedown in round three, Du Plessis was quickly able to lock up a fight-ending rear-naked choke (see that here). Till quickly tapped and the fight was over.

Official UFC 282 Result: Dricus du Plessis def. Darren Till via submission in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Till vs Plessis’ below:

Going with Till on thi #UFC282 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 11, 2022

I think till not big enough for this weight — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 11, 2022

We are all going crazy in the house for Darren right now — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 11, 2022

The tides have turned dramatically! #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

Till can finish him if he the keeps distance — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 11, 2022

He steal that rd? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 11, 2022

Tills heart was in question but he’s showing he’s a dog baby! #UFC282 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 11, 2022

1 round a piece!!! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Good main card — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 11, 2022

Amazing corner man @BrendanMMA

Top man! — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 11, 2022

These two are goin to war — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Dricus du Plessis defeating Darren Till at UFC 282:

Welp, I’m not sure what’s going thru Tills head atm. That’s a rough stretch but great competitive fight for sure! Du Plessis did what he needed to do. Great win over a former title contender! #UFC282 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 11, 2022

Till has nothing to be ashamed of he fought hard especially after gettin unloaded on in the first great second round come back too — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) December 11, 2022

🤮 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 11, 2022

I thought it’d be better after all that training with Khamzat tbh — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) December 11, 2022

Who would you like to see Dricus du Plessis fight next following his submission victory over Darren Till at tonight’s UFC 282 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!