UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ Weigh-in Results

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he takes to the Octagon on Saturday evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home that evening in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) will enter Saturday’s UFC 280 main event sporting a ten-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round TKO victory over Bobby Green this past February. The Russian’s lone loss came back at UFC 192 in October of 2015, where he was TKO’d by Adriano Martins.

UFC 280 is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on former division champion TJ Dillashaw.

Sterling (21-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ has not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.

Meanwhile, TJ Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) was last seen in action in July of 2021, where he earned a split decision win over Cory Sandhagen. Prior to that, ‘Killashaw’ suffered a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo in a fight for the flyweight title, which ultimately led to him being suspended for EPO use.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, UFC 280 also features a key bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan.

Get all of today’s live weigh-in results below (refresh for updates):

UFC 280 Main Card

Lightweight title fight: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Men’s Bantamweight title fight: Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw

Men’s bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Women’s flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

UFC 280 Prelims

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

UFC 280 Early Prelims

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Women’s bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg

Who are you picking to win Saturday’s UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

