Canelo Alvarez reacts after former teammate Ryan Garcia picks GGG to win upcoming trilogy fight: “You’ve accomplished nothing”

Canelo Alvarez is reacting after his former teammate Ryan Garcia picked GGG to win the upcoming boxing trilogy fight.

It will be Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a draw in 2017, and Canelo went on to win the rematch in 2018. Both fights were very close decisions.

Alvarez is ranked ESPN’s No. 4 pound-for-pound boxer. At 168 pounds, Alvarez is ranked No. 1; Golovkin is No. 2 at 160 pounds. The trilogy fight will take place at 168 pounds after their first two bouts were fought at 160. Alvarez, 31, is the undisputed champion at 168 pounds while Golovkin, 40, holds two belts at 160.

Garcia commenting on the upcoming trilogy match told ‘DAZN’:

“I don’t know why (but) I feel like GGG is going to have an amazing fight, for some reason, somehow. Of course, obvious pick is Canelo but I don’t know why I have a feeling GGG is going to have the performance of his lifetime. I’m going to say GGG (wins).”

Canelo Alvarez, speaking about Ryan Garcia’s pick for Golovkin to defeat him said to ‘DAZN‘:

“He’s just mad; he’s no more on the team. But he’s a little kid.”

Speaking directly to Garcia, Canelo said:

“My advice is to focus on your career, win a world title first, then talk about other people. Because you’ve accomplished nothing.”

Alvarez further commented on Ryan Garcia’s boxing abilities saying:

“I don’t really think he (Ryan Garcia) can beat a Gervonta Davis. Not yet. If he put his mind in boxing, try to learn and everything, he could do a lot of things. He has talent.”

In the meantime, Ryan Garcia, 23, is set to get in the ring with Javier Foruna, 33, on July 16th in the main event on ‘DAZN’ at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

Do you agree with Ryan Garcia that GGG will get the job done on September 17th and beat Canelo Alvarez?

