UFC 270 | Pro fighters make their picks for Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3 title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 270, the flyweight title is on the line as Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo have their trilogy. Heading into the fight, Moreno is a -180 favorite while the Brazilian is a +155 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are unanimous in thinking Moreno beats Figueiredo for the second straight time to defend his belt.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3:

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I think Moreno is going to take it again.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: I’m going with Moreno. The dude is tough as nails, it’s his time and he’ll get past Figueiredo again.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: Brandon Moreno. He showed in the rematch he proved he wanted it more and I think the trilogy will be a blowout just like the rematch was.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Moreno will cement himself as the best flyweight again. He’ll finish Figueiredo again.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Brandon Moreno. The rematch wasn’t close so I think he has Figueiredo’s number.

Jason Witt, UFC welterweight: I still got Moreno. He has Figueiredo’s number now and is the better fighter.

Ramiz Brahimaj, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Moreno in that one. He dominated Figueiredo and I don’t see how that changes this time around.

Joseph Holmes, UFC middleweight: Moreno defends his belt. I think he has such an advantage on the ground and he’ll take it there early.

Chase Sherman, UFC heavyweight: I would like to see Moreno win again and defend his belt.

