Dana White casts doubt on Jon Jones fighting the winner of Ngannou vs Gane: “Maybe he doesn’t fight at heavyweight”

UFC President Dana white has cast doubt on the idea of Jon Jones fighting the winner of Saturday’s ‘Ngannou vs Gane’ main event.

The Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA) vs Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA) heavyweight title bout takes place at UFC 270 on January 22nd at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Most in the MMA world believe that Jon Jones (26-1 MMA), the former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, will make the move up to heavyweight to challenge the winner.

However, speaking to ESPN on Wednesday night, UFC President Dana White is casting doubt on whether Jon Jones will fight the winner of the Ngannou vs Gane match.

“I don’t feel confident saying that Jon Jones is next,”. Not because I think he’s unreliable, it’s because I honestly don’t know what Jon Jones wants to do next. I think Jon’s going to watch this fight, and he’ll decide. Maybe he doesn’t fight at heavyweight. Maybe he goes back and tries to regain the light heavyweight championship. I honestly don’t know the answer to that question. After everything plays out on Saturday – there’s just so much going into this fight – it’s all part of the drama, though. It’s what makes this weekend so fun.”

Going further, Dana White commented that he doesn’t think Jones should show up in Anaheim to watch the fight:

“It’d be great for Jon to be here, but I think Jon would probably be better off at home,” White said. “Jon should watch this one at home.”

One thing is for sure, in person or on the couch, Jon Jones will be watching the Ngannou vs. Gane fight and taking notes. Taking to Twitter Jones commented:

“Really have no clue who’s going to win, I’m just excited to watch the fight. Going to learn so much about the both of them no matter how it goes down.”

