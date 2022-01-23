UFC 270 Bonus Report: Figueiredo and Moreno earn FOTN

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 270 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane.

The highly anticipated heavyweight title unification bout proved to be a back and forth affair. Ciryl Gane off to a quick start in rounds one and two, landing a plethora of punches and kicks on Francis Ngannou. However, ‘The Predator’ turned to his wrestling for the final fifteen minutes of the fight and in doing so wound up scoring a unanimous decision victory.

In the co-main event of UFC 270, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figeuiredo clashed for a third straight time with the promotions flyweight title up for grabs. The bout proved to be an absolutely thrilling back and forth affair. Figueiredo found success with his leg kicks throughout the fight and even dropped Moreno and nearly finished him with a guillotine in round three. After twenty-five minutes of sensational action, ‘Figgy’ was awarded the unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

The rest of today’s fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 270 event, promotional officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Flyweight fighters Deiveson Figeuiredo and Brandon Moreno each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling twenty-five minute war in tonight’s UFC 270 co-main event. ‘Figgy’ ended up winning the fight by unanimous decision, reclaiming the flyweight title in the process.

Performance of the night: Said Nurmagomedov picked up an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Cody Stamann. The tap came at just 47 seconds of the opening round.

Performance of the night: Vanessa Demopoulos earned an extra $50k for her slick armbar submission win over Silvanna Gomez Juaraz on today’s early prelims.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out following the conclusion of today’s UFC 270 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!