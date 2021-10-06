Jake Paul provides a new offer to Tommy Fury for their potential boxing match

Jake Paul has upped his offer to Tommy Fury.

In the lead-up to Paul’s fight against Tyron Woodley, he had Fury on the undercard and many expected that if they both won they would box each other. Although they both win, the fight is still not done, as Paul offered Fury $1 million for the fight which Fury turned down.

“To everybody out there, $1 million for a fight of this magnitude is not even worth getting out of bed for, this fight is going to gross millions and millions of pounds,” Fury said on his social media. “I cannot walk down the street without anybody asking me when are you fighting Jake Paul, so until you want to make a serious offer and put it on the table, we can’t think about fighting pal.

“This is a very smart tactic in what he is doing. It is used by a lot of fighters when they don’t want to fight somebody,” Fury continued about Jake Paul’s offer. “It makes it out to the public that he has made plenty of offers, reached out to have the fight and I have turned it down and I don’t want the fight. But as I previously said, in boxing terms $1 million is nothing especially for a fight of this size, tomorrow or tonight is soon enough to fight you get your figures up and we can talk.”

Now, Jake Paul has provided a new offer which was a joke as he saw Fury checking in for a Spirit flight, which is a low-budget airline. With that, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer has given a new offer including roundtrip fights on Spirit airlines.

I am now offering Tommy Fury $1m AND – a FIRST CLASS Spirit flight AND – a 7 night stay at the best western WITH continental breakfast included👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/r9XcnRO8st — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 6, 2021

“I am now offering Tommy Fury $1m AND – a FIRST CLASS Spirit flight AND – a 7 night stay at the best western WITH continental breakfast included,” Paul wrote.

Although the offer is a joke, whether or not Paul and Fury will agree to a deal is uncertain at this time. It is a massive fight and a fight that many fans want to see.

What do you make of Jake Paul’s offer to Tommy Fury?