Tyson Fury wants to punish ‘piece of s**t’ Deontay Wilder: ‘I cannot wait to get him in that ring’

Tyson Fury is excited to share the ring with Deontay Wilder again as he generally doesn’t like him.

Fury and Wilder first met in 2018 with the fight ending in a draw. They then had their rematch in February of 2020 where Fury dominated the fight and earned a TKO win. Now, ahead of their trilogy match on Saturday in Las Vegas, Fury says Wilder is a piece of s**t and plans to KO him again.

“Honestly, I think the guy’s a real piece of s**t,” Fury said at their grand arrivals (via Boxingscene). “He’s a real piece of work, and nobody or nothing will ever change me mind. When we was first gonna fight, I thought he was a decent man, like a family man, you know, doing it for his kids and all that. But now I know he’s a real piece of garbage, piece of rubbish. And I’m gonna knock him spark out on Saturday night.”

Tyson Fury is the reigning WBC heavyweight champion and although many wanted him to see box Anthony Joshua next, the fight against Deontay Wilder still is a big fight.

When the two get into the ring at the T-Mobile Arena, Fury is confident he will get his hand raised. Although in the rematch he said he wanted to get the stoppage inside two rounds, this time out, he says he may take it slow to punish Wilder for everything he did.

“I cannot wait to get him in that ring and give him a good hiding, for sure,” Fury said. “I might even take it slow with him. I might take it slow and punish him, make him say, ‘No mas.’”

If Fury beats Wilder next, it’s uncertain what would be next, but for now, the focus is on Wilder and getting another stoppage win.

