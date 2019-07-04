Tyron Woodley believes Kamaru Usman rematch could happen next

Tyron Woodley believes a rematch against Kamaru Usman is in the cards for later this year.

During the MMA Awards, Woodley shared his thoughts on his next fight in the Octagon.

“It looks like me and Usman are sitting out so maybe a rematch against Usman” he told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. “I should be ready for November if that’s when they want to do it, for sure. I would love to fight Usman in November. He said he would be open to it as well, so I’m excited to go out there and get my belt back.”

Kamaru Usman took the title from “The Chosen One” Tyron Woodley in March at UFC 235. “The Nigerian Nightmare” dominated the former champion, leading to a 5-round unanimous victory. Despite a record-breaking win from Usman, Woodley still believes he is the better fighter.

“We all know what I’m capable of,” he said. “We all know Tyron Woodley when he’s at his best and we could see that wasn’t me that night. I just want to go out there and redeem myself, win in dominant fashion and get my belt back.”

In the meantime, there are various welterweight fights taking place which could impact future match-ups.

Woodley shared his thoughts:

“All this is so new, so you never know. Right now, who is Usman going to fight? Are we going to wait and see what happens between Colby and Robbie or Ben and Masvidal? I don’t know for sure, so I’m just going to play the ground, keep my ears low and see what’s going on.”

Whatever the outcome of the other fights in the welterweight division, Tyron Woodley wants his title back and is looking to the future with confidence. Do you think he’ll rematch Usman this year?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/4/2019.