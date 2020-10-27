Tony Ferguson slams Conor McGregor: “He don’t belong in the top-five, get the f**k out of here”

Tony Ferguson doesn’t believe Conor McGregor should be in any talks to fight for the lightweight title.

After Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the spot at UFC 254, many figured McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 would be for the vacant title. However, for Ferguson, he believes the Irishman just needs to get a win over a top-15 opponent in lightweight before he can even talk about being ranked in the top-five.

“He just deserves the chance to fight. F**k him fighting for the title, he needs to fight, he needs to fight somebody like I don’t know, top-15. Get his ass back on there,” Ferguson said to Submission Radio. “He don’t belong in the top-five, get the f**k out of here. F**k you, pay me, dude. Nothing personal but you are still a b***h.”

Tony Ferguson has not fought since May of this year when he lost to Justin Gaethje by fifth-round TKO for the interim lightweight title. It was his first loss since 2012 stretching 12 fights. During that run, he beat the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Edson Barboza among others. Despite coming off the loss, El Cucuy is confident his next fight will be against Dustin Poirier for the vacant lightweight title.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, agreed to fight Poirier on Jan. 23. If the fight does come to fruition on that date, it will be the first time he competes in a year. The Irishman made his return to the Octagon at UFC 246 with a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone. Before that, he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 for the lightweight title.

Ferguson definitely has a point given McGregor has not won a fight at lightweight since UFC 205. However, he is a big name in the sport and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him be one-half of the UFC’s vacant lightweight title fight.

What do you make of Tony Ferguson slamming Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!