The UFC parts ways with three more fighters including Jared Gooden

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to a report from @UFCRosterWatch on Twitter.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if these moves were outright releases or contracts which were not renewed.

The three fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Jared Gooden, 28, (19-7 MMA)

Gooden is an American mixed martial artist who competed in the Welterweight division for Dana White and company. ‘Nite Train’ last fought in October of 2021 where he went down to defeat against Randy Brown (14-4 MMA) at UFC Vegas 39.

Davi Ramos, 35, (10-4 MMA)

Ramos, a Brazilian professional mixed martial artist and Brazilian jiu jitsu practitioner competed in the Lightweight division of the UFC. The ‘Tasmanian Devil’ last fought in July of 2020, at a Fight Night event, where he succumbed to defeat against Arman Tsarukyan (18-2 MMA).

Danilo Marques, 36, (11-4 MMA)

Marques de Carvalho is a Brazilian mixed martial artist who competed in the Light Heavyweight division of the UFC. Marques last fought this past February at UFC Fight Night, where he was defeated by Jailton Almeida (15-2 MMA).

