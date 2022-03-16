Kevin Holland details how he assisted in apprehending an active shooter at a restaurant in Houston

Kevin Holland has described how he assisted in apprehending an active shooter at a restaurant in Houston, Texas.

Holland, 29, is a popular UFC fighter who just made his welterweight debut by beating Alex Oliveira at UFC 272 on March 5th in Las Vegas, Nevada. ‘Trailblazer’ holds the record for the most UFC wins in a single calendar year (5) in 2020.

It was on Monday evening, March 14th that Holland was in a sushi restaurant with his friend Patrick Robinson, when a gunshot was fired into the air, and the fighter went into action.

Taking to Twitter, Kevin Holland was interviewed by ESPN MMA, and spoke about the altercation in a video saying:

“I was facing one way and then we he heard a big, loud bang,” Holland said. “I thought it was a champagne bottle popping, because the people behind us were having a birthday party. I go to look around and I see people running like they had the look of death on their face, like super worried.

So I get a little low, check the corner, I see the gun. The gun is facing right towards where we are so I go around the other side and come up behind the guy. I grab a chair, I was gonna smack him with a chair. But when you get to the other side, you can’t really tell who the shooter is.”

Kevin Holland went on to explain how he determined who the shooter was, grabbed the guy, pried the gun out of his hand, and put him in a rear-naked choke submission. Continuing Holland said:

“As soon as he was asleep, I let go of the choke, slid out on top, got full mount, stretched the arms out so he couldn’t reach for anything. I grabbled his backpack, threw it off to the side, made sure the gun was out of play and held his head so he couldn’t bite me.

Police got there pretty quick, handcuffed the guy. It’s a wrap. Everybody was blessed, nobody go hurt, not even the shooter. Good night.”

The suspected gunman has been identified as 24-year-old Jesus Samaniego, according to police. He faces charges of deadly conduct and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

This is not been the first time that Kevin Holland has been a ‘hero’, it was back in October of 2021 that he chased down a vehicle and helped detain a suspected robber.

Share your thoughts of Hollands’ heroism in the comment section PENN Nation!