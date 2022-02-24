Two fighters removed from the UFC roster include former title challenger Alexis Davis

Former UFC title challenger Alexis Davis is one of two fighters that have reportedly been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Over the course of the last twelve months we’ve seen plenty of UFC fighters come and go with the promotion’s roster being as big as it’s ever been. It’s always difficult to predict who exactly is going to get the chop, given that some fighters will still be on the bill after losing six or seven straight whereas others could be cut when they’re on a win streak.

In the latest set of updates, as per UFC Roster Watch, Alexis Davis and Danilo Marques have both been let go and will now enter free agency.

Davis, 37, has been part of the UFC roster since way back in 2013 when she made her debut. Throughout her career, she’s faced off against some of the best female fighters in the world including Amanda Nunes, who she defeated in Strikeforce, and Ronda Rousey in a UFC women’s bantamweight title fight.

Her most recent outing was a decision win over Julija Stoliarenko just a few short weeks ago and yet despite winning two of her last three, she will seemingly no longer be a member of the UFC family moving forward.

Marques, meanwhile, turned 36 back in December and hosts an 11-4 pro MMA record. After stringing together nice victories over Khadis Ibragimov and Mike Rodriguez to begin his UFC venture, things have since gone downhill with back-to-back defeats against Kennedy Nzechukwu and Jailton Almeida.

The Almeida loss, perhaps not coincidentally, came on the same card as Davis’ latest win.

