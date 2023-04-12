The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. In one case, the fighter was removed due to retirement.

The four fighters recently removed from the UFC’s active roster are listed below:

Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti (10-7 MMA)

Cannetti had most recently competed at March’s UFC Fight Night 221 event, where he suffered a first-round submission loss to Mario Bautista. Prior to that setback, ‘El Ninja’ was coming off back-to-back stoppage victories over Randy Costa and Kris Moutinho respectively. Despite having gone 2-1 over his past three fights, the 43-year-old was ultimately let go by the promotion.

Featherweight: Steven Peterson (19-11 MMA)

Peterson announced his retirement from MMA immediately following his unanimous decision loss to Lucas Alexander at last month’s UFC San Antonio event. The 32-year-old went 3-5 during his eight-fight stint with The Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips (10-2 MMA)

Phillips was removed from the UFC’s active roster after being suspended by the NSAC due to a positive test for the banned substance ostarine. ‘Matrix’ most recently competed at February’s UFC 271 event, where he earned a third-round submission victory over Marcelo Rojo.

Women’s Strawweight / Flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo (9-6-1 MMA)

Calvillo was removed from the UFC’s active roster earlier this evening. The 35-year-old suffered her fifth straight loss at last weekend’s UFC 287 event, dropping a split decision to Lupita Godinez. Cynthia once sported a record of 9-1-1 in MMA but has gone winless since defeating Jessica Eye in June of 2020.

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship?

