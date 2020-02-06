The Korean Zombie absolutely rips Alexander Volkanovski over his finishing abilities

Chan Sung Jung has ripped into featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for his MMA fighting abilities – or lack thereof. ‘The Korean Zombie’ poked fun at the Australian fighter for failing to knockout his opponents during his UFC fights.

Volkanovski had a meteoric year in 2019. After a decision win over Jose Aldo, the 31-year old ended the year on a high by beating Max Holloway to claim the promotions 145-pound title. He recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani show to discuss his rise to stardom and future bouts.

A fighter who was unimpressed by his podcast appearance was fellow featherweight contender, The Korean Zombie. On Instagram, he shared a screenshot of the show with a caption mocking the fighter:

“Your last knock out was over 10 years ago. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#pillowforhands #weak @arielhelwani @alexvolkanovski.”

UFC fighter Drakkar Klose and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo commented on Sung Jung’s post, laughing at his insult.

Despite TKZ’s statement, Volkanovski’s record says otherwise as he has achieved 11 TKO/KO victories since making his professional debut in 2012. The Korean Zombie’s inflammatory comment may be due to Volkanovski’s recent performances. In 2019, he won all of his fights via decision.

Meanwhile, the Korean star, Chan Sung Jung, is coming off a statement first-round finish against Frankie Edgar (who served as a replacement for Brian Ortega). ‘The Korean Zombie’ has achieved show-stopper first-round finishes in his two most recent fights.

His Instagram insult may be an attempt to goad Volkanovski into a fight, and potentially prize the 145-pound from his grasp. Earlier this month, Sung Jung posted a screenshot of a BJ Penn article where Alexander Volkanovski responded to a previous call-out and said to Jung “It ain’t going to be that easy.”

The Korean Zombie captioned the screenshot with the comment “Afraid you’re going to get ko’d by the zombie mate? 🧟‍♂️ #chicken #again #seeyousoon.”

Do you think The Korean Zombie has what it takes to knock out the division’s new champion? Sound off in the comments below.