Stephen Thompson convinced he’s the “worst matchup” for Kamaru Usman

A longtime title contender at 170lbs, Stephen Thompson is convinced he’s the “worst matchup” for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Thompson takes on Gilbert Burns this Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 264, and with an impressive win, it’s possible that “Wonderboy” could be next in line to face Usman for the title. While UFC president Dana White has already said that Colby Covington is set to get his rematch with Usman next, Thompson believes that if he goes out there and puts on a dominant showing against Burns that he will be able to jump past him in the title line.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Thompson explained why he believes he’s the worst matchup for Usman. In Thompson’s view, between his excellent takedown defense and his unique striking style on the feet, he makes the most difficult matchup for Usman in the UFC welterweight division, and he hopes that the champ wants to take on that sort of challenge.

“I think so. Just because of the movement, our styles together. He’s a type of guy, he plods forward, he tries to get you to the cage but I feel like that was the old Kamaru. I still feel like I’m a bad matchup for him, especially if he wants to keep the fight standing, like he did against Masvidal who is one of the best strikers in the division. He knocked him out,” Thompson said. “I’ve got one of the best takedown defenses in our division as well. I can’t wait to step out there with him. Is he going to stand there and strike or is he going to go straight for wrestling? Whatever happens, I’m obviously going to be prepared for it but I think I’m the worst matchup for him.”

Do you agree with Stephen Thompson that he’s the worst matchup for Kamaru Usman?