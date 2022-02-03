Sean Strickland explains why Kevin Holland doesn’t like him: “I think I told him I could rape him in prison one day”

Sean Strickland, 30, (24-3 MMA) is currently competing in the UFC middleweight division and has opened up on why Kevin Holland doesn’t like him.

Strickland has been very open about the tough childhood he had growing up, even going as far as admitting, ‘I got kicked out of school for hate crimes’. ‘Tarzan’ has an arguably rough-around-the-edges way with words and seemingly likes to antagonize other fighters in the UFC.

Kevin Holland, 29, (21-7 MMA), is a black belt in Brazillian jiu-jitsu who previously competed in the UFC middleweight division and is now fighting at welterweight.

Sean Strickland explained his issues with Kevin Holland while speaking with MMA Junkie on Twitter:

“I think I told him I could rape him in prison one day and it bothered him. If we were in a jail cell together, if I wanted to, I could take that ass.

He started talking shit to me on Instagram.

I see him at the PI the other day and he’s popped out his f*cking chest wanting to fight me. I told him we can’t fight here, Edgar wouldn’t allow it, we can go out to the parking lot right now.”

Sean Strickland continued:

“The thing about Kevin Holland is he doesn’t know how to embrace his feelings, he doesn’t know how to feel, he’s scared of his feelings. He’s scared of me.

I told him I will take you out in the f*cking parking lot and fight you to the f*cking death. I don’t need the money, lets go out these doors, lets go right now.

Kevin, he’s a f*cking pussy.”

Sean Strickland is scheduled to fight Jack Hermansson (22-6 MMA) this Saturday, February 5th at the UFC Vegas 47 main event.

Sean Strickland is scheduled to fight Jack Hermansson (22-6 MMA) this Saturday, February 5th at the UFC Vegas 47 main event.