Sean O’Malley reveals the “f*cking gangster” he would like to fight most: “I think it would be a sick fight”

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley has revealed the “gangster” he’d like to fight the most as his career continues to progress.

While he may be divisive in the eyes of some, there’s no denying the impact Sean O’Malley has been able to have since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s one of the most exciting fighters on the entire roster and as we look ahead to the future, that reputation looks set to stick with him.

One question fans have is regarding who his next opponent will be and when he’ll begin to take on more guys in the top 15. During a recent podcast appearance, “Suga” revealed the one fighter that stands out above all else as a dream match – former 135-pound champion Petr Yan.

“If I had to say one person, probably Petr Yan, the Russian, he’s a f***ing gangster. He’s probably one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world. I think it’d be a sick f***ing fight.”

“I don’t look at Petr Yan and think I couldn’t beat him. I wouldn’t have said that just now, that I want to fight him. I could fight Petr, I could beat anyone in this division right now. I believe my skills are that high. I’m able to perform at the highest level.”

Yan is currently focusing on the task of trying to reclaim his belt from Aljamain Sterling, with the pair being scheduled to meet for the title in a rematch at UFC 273. O’Malley, though, is just waiting to get the all-clear to get back into a training camp.

